Australian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "The first Friday Practice day of the year is done and it's good to be back in the car in Melbourne.

"It seemed today there was a lot of action on track, which made things challenging to put together a clean lap with all the traffic. We managed to try a lot of things on the car across both Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2. The conditions here are very different to what we faced at Pre-Season Testing in Bahrain. That leaves us a lot to analyse and it is important now for us to make the right choices on set-up for the rest of the weekend. There remains the potential threat of rain at some point, which will make things interesting. We'll aim to put the pieces together ahead of the first Qualifying of the season."

Jack Doohan: "My first few laps in front of my home crowd were amazing, lots of good emotions which I will be channelling through the whole weekend. Today was a good day of learning across the two sessions, we are trying lots of different things to build out our balance and make sure we are in a good place for tomorrow. The car ran well in both sessions, and we were able to maximise our running with the conditions that we faced. We will debrief as a team and discuss what we can do in Free Practice 3 to put ourselves in a good position ahead of Qualifying."