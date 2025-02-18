Doohan defiant

Jack Doohan insists he feels no pressure despite the fact that an eager Franco Colapinto is waiting in the wings.

With just one race under his belt, and that down to the fact that Alpine clearly had no sentiment in terms of his predecessor, Doohan should have been busying himself preparing for his debut season.

However, in a move that few really understand, the French team opted to sign hot-shot Franco Colapinto as a reserve driver, thereby applying additional pressure to Doohan before a wheel has turned in anger.

While the news that his contract with Williams means that the Argentine might yet return to Grove appears to take some of the immediate pressure off Doohan, doubts over the Australian's future remain.

However, speaking ahead of today's livery reveal, Doohan insists that he is not losing sleep.

"I've been told he's a reserve driver," he told reporters at London's O2.

"I think regardless, you're one of 20 Formula 1 drivers in the world," he continued. "When I was a go-karter in Formula 3, Formula 2, I would do anything to be in Formula 1 and sacrifice everything.

I don't think necessarily if it's someone inside the team, outside the team, anyone that's performing well, you're always going to have pressure on your shoulders because you're in such a cut-throat sport," he admitted. "Whatever pressure there may be, I look forward to enjoying that, embracing it, and just enjoying my Formula 1 season.

"I was a 21-year-old reserve driver last year with a long-term contract, but no, I don't," he replied, when asked if he felt threatened. "Maybe I should? I don't really understand that question, but definitely not."

For now, Doohan is focussing not on the threat from Colapinto, but how he will stand up against his teammate, Pierre Gasly.

"I've been, obviously, not a team-mate directly in the car for the last two years, but from, let's say, a third person point of view, looking in and seeing Pierre as a driver and obviously him being so richly experienced now, a race winner, podium finisher, an exceptional driver in Formula 1," he said.

"So to be partnered up against him is great and I'm sure it'll be amazing for me to learn off him and increase my capabilities."