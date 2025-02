Pirelli concludes Jerez test

Pirelli has concluded its latest test of planned tyre compounds for 2026, with Alpine, McLaren and Mercedes in action.

McLaren had already taken part in the year's first two tests at Le Castellet and Barcelona, and like last week, this week's test focused on the development of solutions for the slicks in the variety of tyres for 2026. In particular the teams tried out different combinations of constructions and compounds, which ranged from C2 to C4.

On the opening day Patricio O'Ward took to the track at the wheel of the MCL60 while Pierre Gasly drove the A523 Alpine, both 'mule' versions of the cars that competed in the 2023 championship.

The Mexican driver racked up a total of 153 laps while the Frenchman completed 157 laps. The fastest laps the drivers recorded in the course of the day were 1:19.484 for O'Ward and 1:18.092 for Gasly, though these were far from meaningful given the specifics of the different work programmes Pirelli carried out with the two teams.

On the final day, Alpine was joined by Mercedes, Jack Doohan ran a mule car based on the A523, while George Russell was at the wheel of a W15, the car he drove last season, adapted to fit the new dimension of tyre.

A total of 248 laps were completed, split as follows: 113 for Doohan and 135 for Russell. The two teams ran different programmes so their performance cannot be compared, but for the record, the Australian's best lap time was a 1:17.255 and the Englishman a 1:17.976.

"Yet another good test, thanks to the vital collaboration of the three teams involved," said Mario Isola. "In addition to the data gathered in Paul Ricard and the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, we now have a great deal of very important information from the Jerez circuit.

"Even though it has not featured on the championship calendar for many years now, it is still an interesting test bench, partly down to the good weather it enjoys at this time of year.

"Now we still have one more test session prior to the start of the 2025 season, to bring to an end this initial and crucial phase of working on track. The information gathered so far will allow us to direct our development in an ever more precise fashion for the coming tests."

Pirelli's next session will take place at the Sakhir circuit on 2 and 3 March, when Alpine will once again be on track, this time joined by Williams.