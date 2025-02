Pirelli tyre test gets underway

Pirelli's second test got underway today at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit today, with McLaren and Ferrari both in action.

Three drivers were on duty, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc sharing a modified SF-24, while Lando Norris was at the wheel of the MCL60, specifically adapted to support testing with the sport's tyre supplier.

Last week's work for the Pirelli focused on the intermediate and extreme wet tyres and this time the programme centred around development of the slicks.

Specifically being tested were various combinations of construction and compound, the latter from the hardest end of the range, from the C1 to the C3, as they are well suited to the Spanish track which is particularly demanding on tyres.

A total of 332 laps were completed, with Hamilton doing 87 laps, the Briton posting a best time of 1:15.930), Leclerc 86 (1:16.060) and Norris 159 (1:15.215).

Testing continues on Wednesday, when Oscar Piastri will join Leclerc and Hamilton, the former in the morning and the latter in the afternoon.