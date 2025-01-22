Site logo

Hamilton makes his debut in red

NEWS STORY
22/01/2025

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has made his track debut for Ferrari, lapping the team's Fiorano track in a 2023 car.

The Briton headed out on to the track at 09:00 on the dot, a light fog hanging over the figure-of-eight circuit.

Wearing the iconic red of the Italian team, and sporting a bright yellow helmet, echoing the, Modena inspired yellow background of the famous Ferrari shield, the Briton headed out in an SF-263 on wet demonstration tyres.

In oder to allow Hamilton maximum time to acclimatise himself with his new team, teammate Charles Leclerc is has agreed to take a 'back seat' role in these early pre-season runs, which will also see the Briton at the wheel of an F1-75 from the 2022 season.

Hamilton first arrived at Maranello on Monday, where, after meeting up with team boss Fred Vasseur, and CEO Benedetto Vigna, he subsequently met with numerous members of his new team.

Gallery to follow.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms