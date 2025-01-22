Hamilton makes his debut in red

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has made his track debut for Ferrari, lapping the team's Fiorano track in a 2023 car.

The Briton headed out on to the track at 09:00 on the dot, a light fog hanging over the figure-of-eight circuit.

Wearing the iconic red of the Italian team, and sporting a bright yellow helmet, echoing the, Modena inspired yellow background of the famous Ferrari shield, the Briton headed out in an SF-263 on wet demonstration tyres.

In oder to allow Hamilton maximum time to acclimatise himself with his new team, teammate Charles Leclerc is has agreed to take a 'back seat' role in these early pre-season runs, which will also see the Briton at the wheel of an F1-75 from the 2022 season.

Hamilton first arrived at Maranello on Monday, where, after meeting up with team boss Fred Vasseur, and CEO Benedetto Vigna, he subsequently met with numerous members of his new team.

Gallery to follow.