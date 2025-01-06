Ferrari reveals Hamilton's test schedule

Lewis Hamilton will make his much anticipated debut at the team's test track in February, two days after F1's official launch event.

Ferrari will take full advantage of the Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) regulations in order to allow the seven-time world champion to drive an older spec car around Fiorano on with the 20 or 21 February depending on the weather.

This way, the Briton will gain invaluable time with his new team whilst keeping to the strict 1,000 kilometre limit allowed for such outings. Later in the month, ahead of the official pre-season test which gets underway in Bahrain on 26 February, Hamilton will be in action at the Circuit de Catalunya again under TPC conditions.

Such is the determination to allow Hamilton to familiarise himself with his new 'surroundings', Ferrari's entire TPC mileage will be given over to the former Mercedes driver leaving Charles Leclerc sidelined.

The Maranello outfit's 2025 contender, officially designated Project 677, will be revealed on 19 February, the day after the London event.

However, moving to a new team isn't just about the car, for the tests will allow the Briton to get to know how the team works whilst also meeting his new crew.

Having worked with Fred Vasseur on his way to winning the GP2 title with ART in 2006, Hamilton is familiar with the team boss, he also knows the Frenchman's deputy, Jerome d'Ambrosio, having worked with him at Mercedes. Then there is (chassis technical director) Loic Serra, who joined Ferrari from Mercedes last year.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Riccardo Adami will be Hamilton's race engineer, the veteran having worked with Carlos Sainz for the last couple of seasons and with Sebastian Vettel during his time at the Maranello outfit.

"It's a dream scenario for any driver to have an opportunity like this," Hamilton previously told reporters. "So, I don't take that for granted.

"I realise it's a steep... I remember when I joined Mercedes, and it's not an easy step to ever enter into a new team," he added. "It takes time to build new relationships and learn the tools and everything.

"Coming into next year with that same focus, that same might that I had when I joined Mercedes and with ultimately that leap of faith, I think is exciting and exhilarating."