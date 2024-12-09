"It hurts," admits Leclerc

Charles Leclerc admits that failing to secure the constructors' title for Ferrari hurts.

Of course, the Italian team didn't make it easy for itself - it never has - as many, arguably, better men than the Monegasque have discovered to their cost.

Despite the various issues over the course of the season, the Maranello outfit arrived in Abu Dhabi 21 points adrift of McLaren. A tough ask but not impossible.

However the Italian team was dealt an almost fatal blow at the outset when Leclerc required a new energy store which meant a ten-place grid drop.

Adding to his and the team's frustration, his best time in qualifying was deleted for exceeding track limits and as a result he started the race from 19th.

However, a brilliant start which saw him make up 11 places - while Oscar Piastri dropped to last following a clash with Max Verstappen - offered hope.

But it was not to be.

Leclerc followed teammate Carlos Sainz home for a Ferrari 2-3, as Lando Norris secured the title for the Woking outfit for the first time since 1998.

"No, not really," replied the Monegasque, when asked if he was happy with his performance, and particularly that amazing start. "I mean, I'm of course really happy about the race. But the disappointment is a lot bigger.

"You don't win or lose a championship in the last race," he added. "Obviously it's over the course of the season and after every single race, and McLaren has just done a better job than us. Congratulations to them. But it obviously hurts when you get to the last race. You know there's an opportunity.

"It was a very difficult weekend," he admitted, "obviously, already with the penalty on Friday. It was never going to be easy. But after such a good first lap, the hopes were high. And yeah, we just came short of our dream, which was to win the constructors'. So it hurts.

"The first part of the season wasn't easy," he said. "We were definitely not the fastest car. We were actually struggling for performance. The second part of the season, we've done an incredible job, mostly for improving the car in terms of pace.

"We've picked up a lot of pace. We were a lot closer to the guys in front, and actually on some races we were probably the fastest car and this is thanks to the team in Maranello, thanks to Carlos, thanks to me and the team back at the track as well to have done such a great job with the new upgrades.

"I think the highlight of this season has definitely been the execution. To be fighting for the constructors' at the end of the year until the very last race, if you look at the performance we've had in the first part of the year, that's where I think we've done a particularly good job. So on that, I'm very proud."

