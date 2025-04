Japanese Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It was a difficult race today at Suzuka and despite our best efforts we missed out on the points.

"The first half of the race I had Pierre [Gasly] within one-second and then Yuki [Tsunoda] close for the second half of the race, so I couldn't make a mistake. Suzuka is a great circuit, and I really enjoy racing here, but it's very hard to overtake on this track. We need to improve our car performance going forward and I'm looking forward to that development."

Lance Stroll: "Ultimately there wasn't much we could do today - we tried to make up some positions at the start, but it wasn't possible. It was still an opportunity to learn what we could, with set-ups for Bahrain, and we'll take that forward. It was just one of those days and we will see what we can do next weekend."

Andy Cowell, CEO & Team Principal: "Today's race had its challenges. We tried to seize available opportunities where we could, but in reality, there were very few. We gave our best effort with Fernando, our strategy was strong, but we ultimately finished in eleventh - just outside the points - which was the maximum we could achieve.

"Lance's starting position made it really difficult to progress through the field, especially at a track like Suzuka where overtaking is notoriously tough.

"The race has highlighted other areas we can improve; it's part of the learning and building process and we'll take these lessons forward as we head into Bahrain next weekend."