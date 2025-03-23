Chinese Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "It was tough out there and unfortunately we fell outside the points with a P12 finish.

I thought the race was coming to us but as it progressed it ended up being a one-stop race for most. It was nice to have some good battles out there though, but ultimately, we just aren't quick enough, and we have a lot of work to do until we can finish in the points comfortably."

Fernando Alonso: "We suffered with extremely high rear brake temperatures very early into our race today, so we were forced to retire the car. It was quite scary losing the brakes suddenly, so I'm grateful we were able to get the car back safely. We will analyse why this happened and look to improve for Japan. Hopefully our luck will improve for the upcoming triple header and we can fight for some points over the three weeks."

Mike Krack, Chief Trackside Officer: "It was a challenging day for us here in Shanghai and points were out of reach. Lance was one of a few drivers to start on the Hard tyres and managed them well for 36 laps before switching to the Mediums. In the end, both the Hard and Medium tyres held up well today, allowing the majority of cars to stop only once and it was difficult for us to exploit a tyre advantage in the final stint. Fernando's race ended early because we saw some very high temperatures on the rear brakes and retired his car as a precaution. Our attention now turns to Suzuka in a couple of weeks' time. We tried a lot of different experiments on our car set-up here in Shanghai and we will crunch the data back at base to be more competitive next time out."