Chinese Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "Sprint Qualifying was a strong session for us today, and I'm happy to have made it to SQ3.

"We decided to run used softs throughout SQ3 to save tyres for Qualifying tomorrow, so it's still hard to gauge how we compare to those around us, especially with how tight the midfield is. We will continue to look at how we can improve for the rest of the weekend."

Fernando Alonso: "I am quite happy with Sprint Qualifying today as the car felt quite competitive. SQ1 went very well for me and in our first push lap we managed to finish second. I just missed out on the top ten in the end, but it's good that we got one car into SQ3. It's clearly very close in the midfield and let's see what we can do in the Sprint. Our main focus is still very much on Qualifying and the main race, but tomorrow's Sprint gives us another opportunity to try score some points."