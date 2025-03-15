Australian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "I'm pleased with today's Qualifying as we ended up being close to the top 10 despite suffering with some floor damage during Q2.

"Q1 ended up being pretty good for us and we were comfortably in the top 10. I then ran wide at Turn 10 in Q2 and it damaged the floor a little. I think it's a good sign that we were fighting for Q3 for the first Qualifying session of the season. Let's see if it rains tomorrow as it's not an easy place to race in the wet due to the visibility. We are ready and hopefully we can score points tomorrow."

Lance Stroll: "I think after everything we've seen this weekend P13 was a good result for us. We were just missing a tenth or two in Q2. It's not where we want to be, but relative to the rest of the weekend Qualifying was our most competitive session. It looks like it's going to be an interesting race tomorrow; if there's rain it could mix things up. There are opportunities for points in those conditions but you need to have the confidence in the car beneath you."

Andy Cowell, CEO & Team Principal: "After Q1 we looked to be in with a chance of the top 10, but it slipped away from us slightly in Q2. The car didn't make the performance gains we expected as the session progressed and we will continue to work on improving driveability. The weather forecast suggests rain is on the way, which could make things interesting. There is plenty to play for tomorrow and from P12 and P13 we can target some points."