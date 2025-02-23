Aston Martin reveals the AMR25

Aston Martin has released a number of renders of its 2025 contender, the AMR25, an evolution of its predecessor, with aero changes aimed at making the car more benign and predictable.

As part of the changes aimed at making the car more driveable and improving overall driver confidence, the car has large aero surface changes in comparison to the AMR24, with the most notable changes made to the front and rear wings, sidepods, engine cover and floor.

The front wing is a significant evolution of the front wing the team introduced towards the end of last year. The changes focused on improving low-speed downforce, the balance of the car and giving the drivers more stability through all the phases of cornering.

The sidepods have been re-profiled and are the most striking change visually compared to its predecessor. Deeply undercut, they feature a swooping channel along the length of the upper surface to better guide airflow.

A tightly packaged radiator layout has been reconfigured to accommodate the new sidepod design, the radiators playing a critical role in regulating the powertrain's temperature.

The engine cover features a jagged, razor-sharp spine running from the airbox towards the rear wing to direct airflow to the rear of the car.

The design of the floor has been revised to improve airflow underneath the car. The new sidepod and bodywork design complement this, allowing better airflow management under the car and over the rear wing.

The car features a push-rod suspension layout at both the front and rear; the wheel assembly is joined to the chassis by a diagonal structure with a higher point on the car's body.

New brake ducts at both the front and rear of the car are designed to improve brake cooling and airflow management. Brake ducts funnel air into and out of the brake assembly; this consists of Brembo brake calipers and Carbon Industrie carbon fibre discs and pads.

A stable rear also improves corner turn-in by limiting sliding; the AMR25's rear wing has been designed with this in mind.

"I'm excited to get this season started and see the AMR25 hit the track tomorrow in Bahrain," said Andy Cowell. "It's the culmination of tremendous hard work and dedication at the AMR Technology Campus. We are all inspired by the DNA of Aston Martin and we have a relentless pursuit of excellence, both on and off the track.

"For this year's car we've really taken on board the lessons and feedback from last season. We've focused on creating a more driveable car for Lance and Fernando and we've pushed hard to make it more benign. We expect it to be a tight and competitive field from the get-go in Australia, so we know it won't be easy. Our aims are realistic with a view to how we can continually improve in all areas, especially as we, like all teams, approach a vital shake-up of the regulations in 2026."

The team's driver line-up enters its third consecutive year together and is the joint longest pairing on the grid for 2025. Lance Stroll embarks on his fifth season in racing green, with the 26-year-old now the most experienced Canadian driver of all time in the sport. Fernando Alonso enters his third season with the team, as the two-time world champion embarks on a record-breaking 22nd season in Formula One.

"We learnt a lot in 2024," said the Spaniard, "and the team have been using that as a driving force as we head into this season with the AMR25. The competition is going to be very tight in this last year of the current regulations, but I know the team have been working hard at the AMRTC to make sure we are ready. I'm excited to get back on track; I am ready to help this team get stronger and continue this journey."

"Everyone at the AMRTC has put in a lot of work over the winter to improve for 2025," added Stroll. "As a team, we all want to perform well and we will continue to learn over the course of the year. What we are building here is such an exciting project with great tools and talented people, and 2025 is a key year for us to make progress. I'm looking forward to the season ahead and getting back in the cockpit, starting with pre-season testing in Bahrain."

The new car showcases branding from several of the team's new and existing partners, with 32 in total reflecting Aston Martin's growing commercial success. Since the start of the year, the team has announced five new partnerships, alongside two contract renewals and one partnership uplift, with Saudi mining company Ma'aden being elevated to become the team's first principal partner.