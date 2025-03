Aston Martin's new wind tunnel now in use

Aston Martin started using its new wind tunnel at the AMR Technology Campus on the eve of the 2025 World Championship.

The state-of-the-art wind tunnel is the latest piece of the puzzle for the Silverstone-based outfit, which transitions to a full works team in 2026.

As the team's FIA nominated wind tunnel, it will be used to support the development of this year's AMR25, alongside a big focus for the team's 2026 challenger.

The wind tunnel is housed in a 60,580m3 building that also includes the state-of-the-art additive manufacturing machines and model build area for the new highly sophisticated 60% scale car models enabling rapid development and better operational efficiencies.

The use of its own wind tunnel marks a significant step in Aston Martin's journey towards its target of challenging for championships in the future.

"Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the creation of our own wind tunnel facility at the AMRTC," said Andy Cowell. "The task of bringing together external partners and new in-house technology working hand in glove to such tight deadlines is impressive.

"The facility provides new technology that enables the aerodynamicists to observe in greater detail the complex flow physics of an F1 car. To have everything here under one roof is extremely beneficial for us as we work towards being a fully operational works team from 2026."