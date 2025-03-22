Chinese Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It wasn't the best Qualifying for us today and we missed out on the top ten by one tenth.

"We had some difficulty with the out-lap traffic, but it was the same for everyone. We ended up making a few set-up changes to the car between the Sprint and Qualifying to try help us with improving tyre degradation for the race. We couldn't see any advantage today, but let's see if these changes have helped. I'm still hopeful for some opportunities tomorrow and we will try to score some points."

Lance Stroll: "Today was a good effort to reach Q2 and we are more or less where we expected to be. I had some space to get some clean runs in, and I used some learnings from the Sprint earlier today. The tyres definitely made it tricky, but everyone is dealing with the same challenges. We'll keep pushing to get everything out of the car tomorrow."

Mike Krack, Chief Trackside Officer: "A strong Sprint this morning for both drivers - with Lance just missing out on a point after a great battle with Lando [Norris]. I think our qualification result this afternoon is just a reflection of our car pace right now. We made some set-up changes to both cars after the Sprint and both Lance and Fernando had pretty clean sessions. We saw in the Sprint this morning just how tough this track is on tyres so managing tyre degradation will be a major challenge tomorrow too. We will continue doing our homework tonight to see where we can improve for the race with the aim of progressing into the points."