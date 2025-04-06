Site logo

Japanese Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
06/04/2025

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH
Norris McLaren NM NH
Piastri McLaren NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH
Antonelli Mercedes NM NH
Hamilton Ferrari NH NM
Hadjar Racing Bulls NM NH
Albon Williams NM NH
Bearman Haas NM UH
Alonso Aston Martin UM UH
Tsunoda Red Bull NM NH
Gasly Alpine NM NH
Sainz Williams NM NS
Doohan Alpine NS NM
Hulkenberg Stake NM NH
Lawson Racing Bulls NM NS
Ocon Haas UH NM
Bortoleto Stake NH NM
Stroll Aston Martin NS UH UM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Suzuka here.

