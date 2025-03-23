Site logo

Chinese Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

23/03/2025

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Piastri McLaren NM NH
Norris McLaren NM NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Hamilton Ferrari NM NH NH
Ocon Haas NM NH
Antonelli Mercedes NM NH
Albon Williams NM NH
Bearman Haas NH NM
Gasly Alpine NM NH
Stroll Aston Martin NH UM
Sainz Williams NM NH
Hadjar Racing Bulls NM NH NH
Lawson Red Bull NH NM NH
Doohan Alpine NM NH
Bortoleto Stake NM NH NH
Hulkenberg Stake NM NH
Tsunoda Racing Bulls NM NH NH UM
Alonso Aston Martin UM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Shanghai here.

