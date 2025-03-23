Chinese Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Piastri McLaren NM NH Norris McLaren NM NH Russell Mercedes NM NH Verstappen Red Bull NM NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Hamilton Ferrari NM NH NH Ocon Haas NM NH Antonelli Mercedes NM NH Albon Williams NM NH Bearman Haas NH NM Gasly Alpine NM NH Stroll Aston Martin NH UM Sainz Williams NM NH Hadjar Racing Bulls NM NH NH Lawson Red Bull NH NM NH Doohan Alpine NM NH Bortoleto Stake NM NH NH Hulkenberg Stake NM NH Tsunoda Racing Bulls NM NH NH UM Alonso Aston Martin UM

