Piastri on pole in China

It's only been a couple of hours since the Sprint, but you can be assured that the teams have been working solidly since then in a bid to put the lessons learned in to practice for this session and the race.

The overriding factor was tyre wear, particularly to the front rights, even after Pirelli opted to increase the tyre pressures.

Running in dirty air didn't help tyre deg, consequently decent grid positions are absolutely vital.

Also, and though we are only one race and a Sprint in, a number of drivers need to raise their games... no names.

That said, following his last lap clash with Bortoleto, Doohan was handed a 10s penalty and two penalty points. In terms of the earlier clash with Lawson, the stewards opted to take no further action against the New Zealander.

Lessons will also hopefully have been learned in terms of those who lost out at the start - yes, your Mr Norris - and who made mistakes later on.

We know that McLaren is dominant in terms of pace, and had Piastri qualified better he may well have had the legs on Hamilton, but he didn't.

Much like last week, despite the Red Bull's deficit Verstappen was able to achieve a good result and that's how championships are won.

And then there's the confidence factor, Hamilton has chalked up his first win, and yes, it's 'only a Sprint', but it's a beginning and goes some way to silencing the sceptics. Hell, look how the Sky team's attitude has changed since last week.

We already knew that the McLaren pair will be at it like cat and mouse, and this could well prove to be one of the highlights of the season.

Ahead of Q1, air temperature is 26 degrees C, while the track temperature is 40 degrees. It remains bright and sunny.

Stroll leads the way as Q1 gets underway, he is followed by Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Alonso, Tsunoda and Sainz.

Last out are Verstappen and the Mercedes pair.

Stroll posts a benchmark 33.024 but Hulkenberg responds with a 32.677.

Bortoleto goes second and Sainz third as Doohan spins.

A 32.310 sees Gasly go top ahead of former teammate Ocon.

Norris stops the clock at 32.036, as Piastri and Hamilton trade fastest sectors.

Piastri goes quickest with a 31.591, while Hamilton posts a 31.690 to go second. Leclerc can only manage eighth (32.840).

Antonelli goes third with a 32.250, but is demoted when his teammate crosses the line at 32.082.

Norris has his time deleted, as do Doohan and Tsunoda.

Despite a visibly nervous car, Verstappen goes quickest in S3 and overall, the world champion posting a 31.424.

Stroll goes fifth but is demoted when Hadjar goes fourth with a 31.824.

Alonso goes fifth (32.058) but is demoted when Tsunoda posts a 31.698 to go fourth.

Albon goes sixth and Sainz 11th.

Lawson can only manage 15th, as Hulkenberg goes seventh with a 32.035.

With 6:41 remaining, Leclerc is 19th and Norris has yet to post a time.

Bearman goes seventh, as Ocon goes 13th.

Leclerc improves to tenth (32.058), having clipped a kerb, as Norris posts a 31.933 to go sixth, despite being quickest in S1.

Antonelli goes third as Lawson is noted for failing to slow under the yellow flags shown following Doohan's spin. The pair are currently 19th and 20th.

With just over three minutes remaining, Ocon, Gasly, Sainz, Lawson and Doohan comprise the danger zone, with Stroll, Bortoleto and Leclerc hovering.

Hamilton is caught out by a change in the wind's direction.

Verstappen is the only driver not on track for the final assault. He is currently quickest but the track is clearly improving.

"We do need this next lap," Russell is warned.

Hulkenberg goes seventh, Alonso sixth, Hamilton fourth, Leclerc second and then Tsunoda goes quickest with a 31.238.

Russell goes second but is demoted when Hadjar goes top only to be demoted by Norris (30.983).

Albon goes sixth, Antonelli tenth and Piastri eighth, as Bearman appears to impede Stroll.

Quickest is Norris, ahead of Hadjar, Tsunoda, Russell, Verstappen, Albon, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz and Antonelli.

We lose Gasly, Bearman, Doohan, Bortoleto and Lawson.

"Too much pressure," Russell urges his team, the Briton essentially asking them to chill.

"It's just really tough, honestly," Lawson tells Sky. "The window is really small, it's not an excuse. I have to get a handle on it.

"It was a messy session, had we not dealt with traffic it might have been okay but it is still not good enough. We should be fast enough on our first lap. I just need to get on top of it."

Needless to say, the vultures are already taking to social media...

Ocon is first out for Q2, followed by Antonelli, Russell, Sainz and Hadjar. Soon all 15 drivers are on track.

While the majority of drivers are on used rubber, especially the big guns, the McLarens have opted for fresh.

Of the first wave, Russell goes quickest, ahead of Antonelli, Stroll, Ocon and Hadjar.

A 31.425 sees Tsunoda go second, but Piastri responds with a 31.200 and Norris a 30.787.

Hamilton can only manage sixth (31.617), and his Ferrari teammate seventh (31.639).

Verstappen goes third with a 31.234 as Albon splits the Ferraris with a 31.621.

Ahead of the final assault, Stroll, Ocon, Hadjar, Alonso and Sainz comprise the drop zone.

Antonelli is first out, followed by Russell, Verstappen, Hulkenberg and Piastri.

"Magic is stuck," warns Antonelli as his teammate remains fourth having failed to improve.

Verstappen goes second with a 31.142, Hulkenberg ninth and Hamilton sixth, having gone quickest in S2.

Piastri remains third, as Leclerc goes sixth and Ocon tenth.

Hadjar goes fourth and Tsunoda fifth, as Stroll remains thirteenth.

Albon goes tenth while Antonelli remains ninth and Sainz fifteenth.

"Crazy out laps," moans Alonso.

Norris is quickest, ahead of Verstappen, Piastri, Hadjar, Tsunoda, Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton, Antonelli and Albon.

We lose Ocon, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Stroll and Sainz.