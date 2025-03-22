Site logo

Chinese Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

22/03/2025

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 1:30.641 134.529 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:30.723 0.082
3 Norris McLaren 1:30.793 0.152
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.817 0.176
5 Hamilton Ferrari 1:30.927 0.286
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.021 0.380
7 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:31.079 0.438
8 Antonelli Mercedes 1:31.103 0.462
9 Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1:31.638 0.997
10 Albon Williams 1:31.706 1.065
11 Ocon Haas 1:31.625
12 Hulkenberg Stake 1:31.632
13 Alonso Aston Martin 1:31.688
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.773
15 Sainz Williams 1:31.840
16 Gasly Alpine 1:31.992
17 Bearman Haas 1:32.018
18 Doohan Alpine 1:32.092
19 Bortoleto Stake 1:32.141
20 Lawson Red Bull 1:32.174

