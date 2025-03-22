Chinese Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 1:30.641 134.529 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 1:30.723 0.082 3 Norris McLaren 1:30.793 0.152 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.817 0.176 5 Hamilton Ferrari 1:30.927 0.286 6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.021 0.380 7 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:31.079 0.438 8 Antonelli Mercedes 1:31.103 0.462 9 Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1:31.638 0.997 10 Albon Williams 1:31.706 1.065 11 Ocon Haas 1:31.625 12 Hulkenberg Stake 1:31.632 13 Alonso Aston Martin 1:31.688 14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.773 15 Sainz Williams 1:31.840 16 Gasly Alpine 1:31.992 17 Bearman Haas 1:32.018 18 Doohan Alpine 1:32.092 19 Bortoleto Stake 1:32.141 20 Lawson Red Bull 1:32.174