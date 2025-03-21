Site logo

Chinese Grand Prix: Practice - Times

21/03/2025

Times from today's free practice session for the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:31.504 133.260 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.958 0.454
3 Piastri McLaren 1:32.153 0.649
4 Hamilton Ferrari 1:32.195 0.691
5 Russell Mercedes 1:32.377 0.873
6 Hulkenberg Stake 1:32.507 1.003
7 Albon Williams 1:32.687 1.183
8 Alonso Aston Martin 1:32.766 1.262
9 Antonelli Mercedes 1:32.874 1.370
10 Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1:32.934 1.430
11 Bearman Haas 1:32.967 1.463
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:32.984 1.480
13 Ocon Haas 1:33.056 1.552
14 Gasly Alpine 1:33.123 1.619
15 Sainz Williams 1:33.145 1.641
16 Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.284 1.780
17 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:33.385 1.881
18 Lawson Red Bull 1:33.631 2.127
19 Bortoleto Stake 1:33.822 2.318
20 Doohan Alpine 1:33.923 2.419

