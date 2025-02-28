Site logo

Test Times: Bahrain 28-02

28/02/2025

Friday's times from Bahrain, the final day of pre-season testing.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Russell Mercedes C3 91 1:29.545
Verstappen Red Bull C3 81 1:29.566
Albon Williams C4 137 1:29.650
Piastri McLaren C3 85 1:29.940
Gasly Alpine C3 84 1:30.040
Hamilton Ferrari C4 47 1:30.345
Tsunoda RB C3 87 1:30.497
Ocon Haas C4 103 1:30.728
Leclerc Ferrari C3 66 1:30.811
Antonelli Mercedes C3 61 1:30.888
Norris McLaren C3 57 1:30.943
Doohan Alpine C3 61 1:31.239
Hulkenberg Stake C3 69 1:31.726
Hadjar RB C3 73 1:31.761
Alonso Aston Martin C3 82 1:32.084
Bortoleto Stake C3 35 1:32.147
Bearman Haas C3 59 1:32.361

