Test Times: Bahrain 27-02

Thursday's times from Bahrain, the second day of pre-season testing.

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap Sainz Williams C3 127 1:29.348 135.500 mph Hamilton Ferrari C3 45 1:29.379 0.031 Leclerc Ferrari C3 83 1:29.731 0.383 Russell Mercedes C3 71 1:29.778 0.430 Antonelli Mercedes C3 87 1:29.784 0.436 Stroll Aston Martin C3 57 1:30.229 0.881 Lawson Red Bull C3 91 1:30.252 0.904 Doohan Alpine C3 80 1:30.368 1.020 Gasly Alpine C3 40 1:30.430 1.082 Hadjar RB C4 94 1:30.675 1.327 Alonso Aston Martin C3 45 1:30.700 1.352 Tsunoda RB C3 46 1:30.793 1.445 Piastri McLaren C3 44 1:30.821 1.473 Norris McLaren C3 77 1:30.882 1.534 Bortoleto Stake C3 80 1:31.057 1.709 Hulkenberg Stake C3 56 1:31.457 2.109 Ocon Haas C3 69 1:33.071 3.723 Bearman Haas C3 66 1:34.372 5.024