Test Times: Bahrain 27-02

27/02/2025

Thursday's times from Bahrain, the second day of pre-season testing.

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Sainz Williams C3 127 1:29.348 135.500 mph
Hamilton Ferrari C3 45 1:29.379 0.031
Leclerc Ferrari C3 83 1:29.731 0.383
Russell Mercedes C3 71 1:29.778 0.430
Antonelli Mercedes C3 87 1:29.784 0.436
Stroll Aston Martin C3 57 1:30.229 0.881
Lawson Red Bull C3 91 1:30.252 0.904
Doohan Alpine C3 80 1:30.368 1.020
Gasly Alpine C3 40 1:30.430 1.082
Hadjar RB C4 94 1:30.675 1.327
Alonso Aston Martin C3 45 1:30.700 1.352
Tsunoda RB C3 46 1:30.793 1.445
Piastri McLaren C3 44 1:30.821 1.473
Norris McLaren C3 77 1:30.882 1.534
Bortoleto Stake C3 80 1:31.057 1.709
Hulkenberg Stake C3 56 1:31.457 2.109
Ocon Haas C3 69 1:33.071 3.723
Bearman Haas C3 66 1:34.372 5.024

