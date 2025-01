Ferrari confirms Hamilton's test programme

Following his initial run last week at Fiorano, Ferrari has firmed up Lewis Hamilton's pre-season test programme.

Tomorrow (Tuesday), the seven-time world champion will head to Barcelona, where the Italian team has hired the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for three days.

Under the Testing of Previous Car (TPC) regulations, an 'old' car will be available for both the Briton, and teammate Charles Leclerc, however it is not known what car this will be.

At Fiorano Hamilton drove the SF-23, but the team could also use the F1-75, its 2022 car.

Next week, Hamilton will return to Spain where Ferrari is taking part in a two-day official tyre test for Pirelli from Tuesday, however this test will allow the Italian team to run its 2024 contender.

Aimed at assisting Pirelli with its 2026 tyres, this test, which will also involve McLaren, will allow Hamilton to directly compare Ferrari's 2024 car, which finished runner-up to the Woking team, with that of his former team, Mercedes, though the cars will be modified to reflect the performance levels of the '26 regulations.

Due to the weather, Hamilton only completed 90 kilometres last week, however, the TPC rules allow drivers up to 1,000 kilometres over the course of the season.