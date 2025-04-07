Site logo

Japanese Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

07/04/2025

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Antonelli Mercedes 50 1:30.965 142.805 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 53 1:31.039 0.074
3 Verstappen Red Bull 52 1:31.041 0.076
4 Sainz Williams 36 1:31.103 0.138
5 Norris McLaren 51 1:31.116 0.151
6 Albon Williams 52 1:31.125 0.160
7 Hadjar Racing Bulls 52 1:31.317 0.352
8 Russell Mercedes 51 1:31.357 0.392
9 Hamilton Ferrari 51 1:31.406 0.441
10 Leclerc Ferrari 47 1:31.469 0.504
11 Alonso Aston Martin 51 1:31.770 0.805
12 Gasly Alpine 52 1:31.820 0.855
13 Tsunoda Red Bull 51 1:31.871 0.906
14 Ocon Haas 48 1:31.967 1.002
15 Bearman Haas 49 1:32.006 1.041
16 Bortoleto Stake 45 1:32.034 1.069
17 Lawson Racing Bulls 39 1:32.043 1.078
18 Stroll Aston Martin 52 1:32.052 1.087
19 Hulkenberg Stake 31 1:32.572 1.607
20 Doohan Alpine 47 1:32.685 1.720

