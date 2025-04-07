Japanese Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Antonelli Mercedes 50 1:30.965 142.805 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 53 1:31.039 0.074 3 Verstappen Red Bull 52 1:31.041 0.076 4 Sainz Williams 36 1:31.103 0.138 5 Norris McLaren 51 1:31.116 0.151 6 Albon Williams 52 1:31.125 0.160 7 Hadjar Racing Bulls 52 1:31.317 0.352 8 Russell Mercedes 51 1:31.357 0.392 9 Hamilton Ferrari 51 1:31.406 0.441 10 Leclerc Ferrari 47 1:31.469 0.504 11 Alonso Aston Martin 51 1:31.770 0.805 12 Gasly Alpine 52 1:31.820 0.855 13 Tsunoda Red Bull 51 1:31.871 0.906 14 Ocon Haas 48 1:31.967 1.002 15 Bearman Haas 49 1:32.006 1.041 16 Bortoleto Stake 45 1:32.034 1.069 17 Lawson Racing Bulls 39 1:32.043 1.078 18 Stroll Aston Martin 52 1:32.052 1.087 19 Hulkenberg Stake 31 1:32.572 1.607 20 Doohan Alpine 47 1:32.685 1.720

