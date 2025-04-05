McLaren pair set FP3 pace

Ahead of today's sole practice session the air temperature is 14 degrees C, while the track temperature is 37 degrees.

The McLarens were 0.4s ahead of the opposition yesterday, with both Woking drivers feeling that the main competition this weekend will come from Mercedes.

Russell was sixth quickest, but such was the mayhem as a result of the numerous red flags that it was difficult to get a true picture. After all, according to the FP2 timesheets the RBs are quicker than both Red Bulls while worrying Ferrari and said Mercedes.

One of the red flags was down to Doohan forgetting to close his DRS, while another was down to Alonso losing the Aston Martin. The other two, of course, were down to trackside fires.

Some were quick to attack Doohan for his mistake, the Colapinto mob being particularly vocal, but perhaps Alpine might have been better placed allowing the rookie to participate in the opening session rather than making him give his car over to reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa.

As for Alonso, the Spaniard is still unsure what happened, but while some point to the strong winds it is widely believed that he simply got it wrong and put a toe over the line and on to the grass.

With the RBs quicker than the Red Bull, we were left with the ironic situation that Lawson out-paced Verstappen, and Tsunoda, in the latter's case by over 2s. But as we said, the stoppages meant we didn't get a true picture.

Certainly the New Zealander looked more comfortable in the RB, while Tsunoda admits that the RB21 is "tricky". Surely an understatement.

It remains to be seen if there will be further fires, but certainly we have seen a number of mistakes as this fabulous track remains as challenging as ever.

The lights go green and what should be a very busy session gets underway. Doohan leads the way, followed by Verstappen, Russell, Hadjar and Lawson.

A mixture of hards and mediums, though Doohan, due to his lack of running, is on the softs.

Verstappen posts a benchmark 30.397, while Doohan, having run wide in the second Degner, posts a 32.688.

Lawson goes second with a 31.516, but is demoted when Antonelli crosses the line at 30.832, the Italian having also run wide in the second Degner.

"What's the problem," Hadjar is asked. "I don't know, we'll talk later, but it's quite bad," he replies. Hmm.

The session is red-flagged but it is unclear why. Oh dear, it is another fire, this time at the hairpin.

With 52 minutes remaining, only 8 drivers have posted times.

The session resumes with 46 minutes remaining. Norris heads the queue in the pitlane, ahead of Stroll, Leclerc, Antonelli and Ocon. The McLaren driver is now on softs, as are a number of other drivers, including both of the Ferraris.

Norris crosses the line at 29.457, however Leclerc responds with a 29.017.

Lawson (mediums) goes third (30.246), as Sainz goes fifth ahead of Antonelli, Ocon and Stroll.

Piastri goes third on softs, but is demoted when a 29.272 puts Hamilton second.

Tsunoda goes fifth on hards, just ahead of Lawson.

Stroll improves to ninth, but is demoted when Russell (softs) goes fifth with a 29.641.

Piastri goes top (28.768), as Doohan goes 18th with a 30.952 on the red-banded rubber.

Piastri and Verstappen are to be investigated after the session for failing to follow the race director's instructions, both thought to have performed practice starts where they shouldn't. Stroll and Hamilton received official warnings for the same misdemeanour yesterday.

Leclerc improves but remains second, as Alonso goes sixth on the mediums.

Sainz takes a long trip through the gravel after running wide.

"Overall very happy," reports Tsunoda though he is still suffering understeer in S1. The Japanese is currently sixth, the quickest driver not on softs.

Gasly improves to seventh with a 29.653 on mediums, while teammate Doohan goes 15th on softs.

Hulkenberg very unhappy with a Red Bull (Tsunoda) on the racing line in Turn 1 after leaving the pits.

"I felt something vibrating, like a wheel's not on or something," reports Stroll.

Quickest in S1, Russell stops the clock at 28.385 to go top as former teammate Hamilton goes quickest in S1. Maintaining the pace in the second sector the seven-time world champion crosses the line at 28.540 to go second.

However, moments later he is leapfrogged by his Ferrari teammate who posts a 28.414.

"I almost went out," admits Bortoleto after running wide in the second Degner and then taking a wild ride over the kerbs at the chicane.

Hadjar improves to eighth and Bearman tenth as replay shows the DRS flap on Stroll's car oscillating.

Tsunoda heads out on softs as attention shifts to qualifying. PBs in the first two sectors are followed by a third, but the Red Bull driver only improves to fifth, 0.400s off the pace.

Meanwhile, Norris goes quickest in S1, but makes a mistake in S2 and aborts the lap.

Verstappen goes fourth with a 28.685 as Piastri goes top (27.991) having been quickest in the second and third sectors.

The Red Bulls are separated by exactly 0.100s.

Russell goes second and Gasly fifth, the Briton quickest in S2.

Antonelli goes ninth with a 29.196, but is demoted when Sainz posts a 28.846 and Albon a 28.554.

Hadjar goes ninth with a 28.786, with teammate Lawson posting a 29.104 to go twelfth.

Though he isn't quickest in any of the sectors, Norris puts together a 27.965 to go top.

Leclerc unhappy with one of the Williams drivers who was in the middle of the track.

Verstappen improves to fifth (28.497) as his teammate remains ninth.

With just over 6 minutes remaining, the session is red-flagged yet again. Fire!!!!

It is revealed that the culprit was Bortoleto who had a massive moment and ran over the grass at 130R, the resultant sparks igniting the grass.

The Brazilian initially thinks it was an issue with his tyre as opposed to running wide.

As was the case yesterday, the red flag comes at a time a number of drivers were about to head out on fresh softs.

The session will not resume meaning that other than a run on fresh softs, nobody gets to perform a practice start.

Norris is quickest, ahead of Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Albon, Gasly, Tsunoda and Hadjar.

Sainz is eleventh, ahead of Lawson, Antonelli, Doohan, Alonso, Bearman, Bortoleto, Ocon, Stroll and Hulkenberg.