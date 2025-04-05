Site logo

Japanese Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
05/04/2025

Times from the final free practice session for the Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:27.965 147.675 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:27.991 0.026
3 Russell Mercedes 1:28.077 0.112
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:28.414 0.449
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.497 0.532
6 Hamilton Ferrari 1:28.524 0.559
7 Albon Williams 1:28.554 0.589
8 Gasly Alpine 1:28.603 0.638
9 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:28.785 0.820
10 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:28.786 0.821
11 Sainz Williams 1:28.846 0.881
12 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:29.104 1.139
13 Antonelli Mercedes 1:29.126 1.161
14 Doohan Alpine 1:29.767 1.802
15 Alonso Aston Martin 1:29.772 1.807
16 Bearman Haas 1:30.084 2.119
17 Bortoleto Stake 1:30.134 2.169
18 Ocon Haas 1:30.183 2.218
19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:30.267 2.302
20 Hulkenberg Stake 1:30.621 2.656

