Japanese Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:27.965 147.675 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:27.991 0.026 3 Russell Mercedes 1:28.077 0.112 4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:28.414 0.449 5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.497 0.532 6 Hamilton Ferrari 1:28.524 0.559 7 Albon Williams 1:28.554 0.589 8 Gasly Alpine 1:28.603 0.638 9 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:28.785 0.820 10 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:28.786 0.821 11 Sainz Williams 1:28.846 0.881 12 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:29.104 1.139 13 Antonelli Mercedes 1:29.126 1.161 14 Doohan Alpine 1:29.767 1.802 15 Alonso Aston Martin 1:29.772 1.807 16 Bearman Haas 1:30.084 2.119 17 Bortoleto Stake 1:30.134 2.169 18 Ocon Haas 1:30.183 2.218 19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:30.267 2.302 20 Hulkenberg Stake 1:30.621 2.656