Chinese Grand Prix: Result (Amended)

23/03/2025

Result of the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 56 1h 30:55.026
2 Norris McLaren 56 + 0:09.748
3 Russell Mercedes 56 + 0:11.097
4 Verstappen Red Bull 56 + 0:16.656
DQ Leclerc Ferrari 56 + 0:23.211
DQ Hamilton Ferrari 56 + 0:25.381
5 Ocon Haas 56 + 0:49.969
6 Antonelli Mercedes 56 + 0:53.748
7 Albon Williams 56 + 0:56.321
8 Bearman Haas 56 + 1:01.303
DQ Gasly Alpine 56 + 1:07.195
9 Stroll Aston Martin 56 + 1:10.204
10 Sainz Williams 56 + 1:16.387
11 Hadjar Racing Bulls 56 + 1:18.875
12 Lawson Red Bull 56 + 1:21.147
13 Doohan Alpine 56 + 1:28.401
14 Bortoleto Stake 55 + 1 Lap
15 Hulkenberg Stake 55 + 1 Lap
16 Tsunoda Racing Bulls 55 + 1 Lap
Alonso Aston Martin 4 Brakes

Fastest Lap: Hamilton (Ferrari) 1:35.069 (Lap 41)

