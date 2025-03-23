Leclerc, Hamilton and Gasly disqualified

Charles Leclerc, teammate Lewis Hamilton and Alpine's Pierre Gasly have all been disqualified from today's Chinese Grand Prix.

The stewards heard from representatives of Alpine and Ferrari in reference to the failure to meet the minimum weight.

Both Leclerc's and Gasly's cars were weighed by the FIA Technical Delegate inside and outside scales with both scales showing the same result of 799 kg after the customary draining of fuel and - in the case of the Ferrari driver - the replacement of a broken front wing.

The calibration of the scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitors.

During the hearing there was no challenge to the FIA's measurements which are taken to be correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly.

There were no mitigating circumstances and both teams confirmed that it was a genuine error by them.

Consequently, the stewards determined that Article 4.1 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations had been breached and therefore applied the standard penalty of disqualification.

In Hamilton's case the Briton's plank assembly was measured and found to be 8.6mm (LHS), 8.6mm (car centreline) and 8.5mm (RHS), which is below the minimum thickness of 9mm specified under Article 3.5.9 of the Technical Regulations.

During the hearing a Ferrari representative confirmed that the measurement was correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly. The team also acknowledged that there were no mitigating circumstances and that it was a genuine error.

Determining that Article 3.5.9 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations had been breached once again the standard penalty of a disqualification was applied.

In all three cases the teams were reminded that they have the right to appeal, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limit.

The disqualifications promote Ocon to fifth, Antonelli to sixth, Albon to seventh, Bearman to eighth, Stroll to ninth and Sainz to tenth.

Alpine said it accepts the decision and will not appeal.