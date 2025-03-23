Hamilton referred to stewards

Lewis Hamilton has been referred to the Shanghai stewards for excessive wear to his skid plate.

According to the FIA's technical delegate, Jo Bauer, the rearmost skid on the Briton's Ferrari was measured according to the team's legality documents submission in accordance with TD039 L, item 1.2 b) i).

Measurements were taken along the stiffness compliant area at three different points of the periphery (inner arc).

The recorded measurements were 8.6 mm (LHS), 8.6 mm (car centreline) and 8.5 mm (RHS).

As this is less than the 9 mm minimum thickness required by TR Article 3.5.9 e), the matter has been referred to the stewards.