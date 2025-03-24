Site logo

Chinese Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
24/03/2025

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Hamilton Ferrari 41 1:35.069 128.263 mph
2 Norris McLaren 53 1:35.454 0.385
3 Verstappen Red Bull 56 1:35.488 0.419
4 Piastri McLaren 53 1:35.520 0.451
5 Ocon Haas 56 1:35.740 0.671
6 Russell Mercedes 55 1:35.816 0.747
7 Hadjar Racing Bulls 35 1:35.868 0.799
8 Tsunoda Racing Bulls 49 1:35.871 0.802
9 Bortoleto Stake 28 1:35.874 0.805
10 Lawson Red Bull 32 1:35.985 0.916
11 Stroll Aston Martin 39 1:36.044 0.975
12 Antonelli Mercedes 56 1:36.046 0.977
13 Leclerc Ferrari 49 1:36.157 1.088
14 Albon Williams 52 1:36.254 1.185
15 Bearman Haas 52 1:36.363 1.294
16 Doohan Alpine 52 1:36.424 1.355
17 Gasly Alpine 49 1:36.425 1.356
18 Sainz Williams 50 1:36.779 1.710
19 Hulkenberg Stake 35 1:37.275 2.206
20 Alonso Aston Martin 3 1:39.256 4.187

Check out our Sunday gallery from Shanghai here.

