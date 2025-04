Norris sets early pace at Suzuka

Ahead of today's opening session, the air temperature is 13 degrees C, while the track temperature is 34 degrees.

In terms of updates, Red Bull has a new Coke/Engine Cover, Rear Corner and Rear Suspension, while Haas has a new Floor Body, RB a new Halo and Williams a new Front Wing Flap and Front Wing Endplate. Finally, Stake has a new Floor Body, Rear Wing and Beam Wing.

The rear suspension on the Red Bull features a revised wishbone shroud which is better aligned to the local flow conditions to be applied with attendant fairing into the brake duct assembly, while the reshaping of the floor on the Haas changes the floor volume in floor proximity, aiming to improve stability when the car is running at low ride-heights in high speed corners.

The updated flap geometry on the Williams produces more local load, which allows the team to efficiently rebalance more load from the rear wing. The interaction of the subsequent flow with the front suspension and brake duct furniture is different, which leads to improved control of the front wheel wake. Working in conjunction with the new flap, the revisions to the endplate modify the flow leaving the front wing assembly and improve its interaction with the downstream aero devices.

All changes to the Stake are aimed at having a better flow field entering the underfloor and improving flow quality all along the floor, while changes to the main plane geometry of the rear wing are to increase overall efficiency and improved cleanliness of the rear wing assembly.

Of course, the big news heading into the weekend is that Yuki Tsunoda is now in the Red Bull while Liam Lawson has been demoted back to RB.

The only reserve driver on duty today is Ryo Hirakawa who replaces Jack Doohan at Alpine.

The lights go green and Bearman leads the way followed by Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Hadjar and Lawson. Local hero Tsunoda is among the early risers, and receives a suitably noisy welcome from the packed grandstands.

As more drivers emerge all three compounds are in use, only the Red Bull pair running the softs.

Piastri posts a benchmark 32.615, but this is beaten by Hamilton (31.902).

Verstappen responds with a 30.738, while Norris goes second with a 31.383.

Leclerc improves to 30.769 as Gasly goes fifth and Hadjar seventh.

A 30.830 sees Sainz go third, but is demoted when Alonso goes second... on hards.

Verstappen consolidates his top spot with a 29.690 but he's on the softs.

Russell improves to second with a 29.706, as Norris goes third and Tsunoda fifth.

Antonelli improves to 11th with a 3.815 as Bearman is the only driver yet to post a time.

Russell (mediums) goes quickest with a 29.616.

"Balance is OK, but I'm not really pushing yet," reports Tsunoda.

Russell improves with a 29.176 as Albon goes third with a 29.976 on the white-banded rubber.

Tsunoda takes a wild ride through the chicane, the Red Bull driver relay pushing it, though he fails to improve.

Sainz pits but drives straight past his box, forgetting that Williams is located at the front end.

"It's super weird, the car is flexing a lot," sighs Verstappen.

Hadjar goes third with a 29.974.

Around half-time, drivers begin switching to the softs, Russell among the first. He posts a PB in the opening sector, before going quickest in S2. At the line it's 28.809.

Bearman has been out and is currently 13th.

Piastri (softs) goes third with a 29.840 as his teammate has a hairy moment in the chicane before diving into the pits.

A 29.284 sees Antonelli go second making it a Mercedes 1-2.

Tsunoda improves to second with a 29.172 as Albon goes fifth (29.633) ahead of his Williams birthday.

Told his delta to Russell, Tsunoda replies: "Let's focus on ourselves."

Another moment in the chicane for Norris who appears to be pushing too hard.

"Just to be clear I was well out of his way when he went off," declares Lawson after Norris' moment.

Albon locks up at the hairpin and consequently runs wide.

Unseen, Alonso has improves to fifth on the softs.

Hamilton is seventh, ahead of Sainz and Lawson.

Despite his little moments, Norris, on fresh rubber, gets it all together and bangs in a 28.549 to go top, as Hamilton improves to fourth with a 29.051.

Hirakawa improves to twelfth with a 29.394.

With just over ten minutes remaining, a number of drivers have switched back to mediums, among them Russell and Norris.

The Bulls have spent the entire session on the red-banded rubber.

Despite that new floor, both Haas drivers are currently on the floor of the timesheets, propping up the Stake pair.

"I've got graining already," reports Norris as he asks if other drivers are having issues. He is informed that Russell appears to have the start of graining issues, but the McLaren driver insists that his issue is more advanced.

Ocon improves but remains 19th.

"How can you not see my front left graining," insists Norris, "It's pretty obvious," he adds after being told that he can push harder.

Antonelli does an Albon and runs wide at the hairpin. Elsewhere, Sainz runs wide following a mistake in the chicane.

"Quite messy," says Tsunoda. "I can give you feedback but I found the car interesting on the track. But, yeah, it's okay, good session."

The session ends. Norris is quickest, ahead of Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Alonso, Hadjar, Antonelli and Sainz.

Albon is eleventh, ahead of Hirakawa, Lawson, Gasly, Piastri, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Bearman, Ocon and Bortoleto.