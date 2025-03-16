Norris wins chaotic Australian Grand Prix

As expected, it is wet.

Zak Brown and James Vowles had both warned that it would be "wet, wet, wet" and they were correct.

While the torrential downpour experienced earlier has eased, we are expecting further heavy rain over the course of the afternoon.

Consequently, much of what we were going to say goes out of the window.

Other than being wet it is quite cool, so not only has all that lovely rubber been washed away, much of the data acquired over the last couple of days is pretty much useless.

Asked how he feels, Lando Norris is giving little away other than to say he was expecting it, while Max Verstappen will be grinning from ear to ear, for rain is the great leveller.

As Pirelli say, if the race is run entirely in the wet, case anything could happen. However, at least it will present an opportunity to see the new extreme wet tyre, which has been modified this year with a slightly different tread design.

However, in mixed conditions, which appears more likely, the drivers are likely to be starting on a wet or damp track requiring Intermediate tyres, prior to a switch to slicks.

In this case, the drivers could try to extend the Intermediate stint as much as possible before switching to the hard. The soft would only come into play if the switch to slicks occurs in the closing stages.

Whatever happens, it looks like being a fun afternoon!

While there are a number of drivers that excel in these conditions, it is difficult to think beyond last year's thriller in Brazil where Verstappen made all the difference.

That said, being the leveller that it is, the rain could yet set us up for a 'fairy-tale', be it Hamilton winning on his Ferrari debut, Sainz repeating his 2024 win - in a Williams! - or how about Alonso.

Then again, there's local lad Piastri, who would dearly love to be the first Australian to stand atop the podium in the country since it became part of the world championship.

Of course, Ricciardo finished second in 2014 but was subsequently disqualified.

Away from all that, F1 has announced that all 11 - count 'em - teams have signed up to the new Concorde Agreement, then again with all that lovely money rolling in why wouldn't they.

Not that it matters, Lawson, who qualified 18th, will now start from the pitlane after changing the rear wing and beam wing on his car for versions of a different spec. He joins Bearman who failed to post a time after his torrid weekend went from bad to worse.

Air temperature is 16 degrees C while the track temperature is 19 degrees, a far cry from yesterday. Other than being cool, it is quite blustery.

The pitlane opens and the drivers begin to head out. With no rain in pre-season testing, many of the drivers, especially the rookies, to carry out a standing start. Some are on full wets, others on Inters.

Understandably, caution is the name of the game, however, while some switch from Inters to wets others go in the opposite direction.

The pit exit closes as the rain continues to fall.

As officials ponder whether it will be a standing start or behind the Safety Car, we have to ask, what would Joseph Kosinski do? Think about it.

According to Zak Brown, his drivers have reported a lot of standing water.

Ten minutes before the start and while the rain has stopped Race Control claims a 40% chance of further rain.

All are starting on the Inters other than Stroll who is on full wets.

They head off on the formation lap. However, Hadjar is off at Turn 2, having spun and clouted the barrier with his rear wing.

As his car is removed the start is aborted and the grid reforms. As Race Control announces that the formation lap will get underway at 15:15, Hadjar remains beside his car, clearly distraught. Heading back to the pitlane he is consoled by Anthony Hamilton.

Stroll has switched to Inters.

Second time lucky? They head off on a second formation lap. As is the new rule this year, the field is joined by the two drivers starting from the pitlane.

The grid forms.

They're away! They all take it very gingerly, particularly Norris. Nonetheless he leads into Turn 1.

Verstappen passes Piastri, going around the McLaren in Turn 2, while Leclerc subsequently edges out his Ferrari teammate, Albon taking advantage and passing the second scarlet car.

However, Doohan has crashed on the approach to Turn 6. As he remains in his car the crowd sighs.

The Safety Car is deployed.

Replay shows that, like Hadjar, applied just a little too much throttle.

There's more drama as, under the Safety Car, 2024 winner Sainz has gone off at Turn 13 and is in the barrier. "I had a massive power surge," he reports.

As there is a recovery vehicle on track the Safety Car leads the field through the pitlane.

"The track is drying up quickly," reports Leclerc.

Norris leads Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Albon, Hamilton, Gasly and Alonso. Hulkenberg is up to twelfth.

Antonelli is warned that Doohan "lost it after running over the white lines".

During the third trip through the pitlane a number of drivers stop for new sets of Inters.

"No significant rain expected for at least 30 minutes," Norris is told.

"Some bits are still pretty wet," reports Norris, though he feels S3 is drying.

The Safety Car is withdrawn at the end of Lap 7. Verstappen is hard on Norris' heels, however the Briton holds his nerve.

Alonso and Tsunoda have been noted for Safety Car infringements. Both are understood to have been more than 10 car lengths behind the cars they were following.

As Verstappen posts a new fastest lap (34.315), Leclerc is visibly seeking out the wet patches in order to cool his Inters.

Bortoleto is unhappy with his brakes.

"Main tyre to cool down is front-left," Leclerc is advised. "Leave me alone," he effectively replies.

DRS is enabled on Lap 12.

"Let me know where I'm slow, I'm struggling with drivability," reports Hamilton.

Norris is told that in "six laps time" there will be one lap of "class 1" rain.

"You can use K1 when available," Hamilton is told. "Leave me to it," he replies.

Antonelli passes Hulkenberg for 12th. However, he subsequently spins, thereby allowing the Stake driver to retake the position.