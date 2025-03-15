Australian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:15.096 157.223 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:15.180 0.084 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:15.481 0.385 4 Russell Mercedes 1:15.546 0.450 5 Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1:15.670 0.574 6 Albon Williams 1:15.737 0.641 7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.755 0.659 8 Hamilton Ferrari 1:15.973 0.877 9 Gasly Alpine 1:15.980 0.884 10 Sainz Williams 1:16.062 0.966 11 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:16.175 12 Alonso Aston Martin 1:16.453 13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.483 14 Doohan Alpine 1:16.863 15 Bortoleto Stake 1:17.520 16 Antonelli Mercedes 1:16.525 17 Hulkenberg Stake 1:16.579 18 Lawson Red Bull 1:17.094 19 Ocon Haas 1:17.147 20 Bearman Haas No Time