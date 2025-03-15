Site logo

Australian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
15/03/2025

Times from today's qualifying session for the Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:15.096 157.223 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:15.180 0.084
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:15.481 0.385
4 Russell Mercedes 1:15.546 0.450
5 Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1:15.670 0.574
6 Albon Williams 1:15.737 0.641
7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.755 0.659
8 Hamilton Ferrari 1:15.973 0.877
9 Gasly Alpine 1:15.980 0.884
10 Sainz Williams 1:16.062 0.966
11 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:16.175
12 Alonso Aston Martin 1:16.453
13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.483
14 Doohan Alpine 1:16.863
15 Bortoleto Stake 1:17.520
16 Antonelli Mercedes 1:16.525
17 Hulkenberg Stake 1:16.579
18 Lawson Red Bull 1:17.094
19 Ocon Haas 1:17.147
20 Bearman Haas No Time

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms