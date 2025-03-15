Site logo

Australian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

15/03/2025

Times from the final free practice session for the Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 1:15.921 155.515 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:15.960 0.039
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.002 0.081
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.188 0.267
5 Antonelli Mercedes 1:16.206 0.285
6 Sainz Williams 1:16.252 0.331
7 Albon Williams 1:16.258 0.337
8 Hamilton Ferrari 1:16.378 0.457
9 Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1:16.455 0.534
10 Norris McLaren 1:16.597 0.676
11 Bortoleto Stake 1:16.707 0.786
12 Gasly Alpine 1:16.719 0.798
13 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:16.732 0.811
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.948 1.027
15 Doohan Alpine 1:16.993 1.072
16 Hulkenberg Stake 1:17.146 1.225
17 Alonso Aston Martin 1:17.270 1.349
18 Ocon Haas 1:17.373 1.452

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Editor, 24 minutes ago (moderated by an Adminstrator, 15 minutes ago)

"@ JPS

Seriously?

It is a mere holding image, it has nothing to do with the session times.

We have used the same format, changing only the names of the drivers, for over 20 years.

In all that time, you are the first person to fail to 'get it' and complain.

Don't look for bias, British or otherwise, here pal, you won't find it."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by JPS, 30 minutes ago

"Seriously what is with your image used for this article it shows Norris fastest. Bad enough the commentary is so British biased but now you are misleading readers suggesting Norris was quickest. It's time for a change in the bias. The world is sick of British bias"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

