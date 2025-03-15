Australian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 1:15.921 155.515 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 1:15.960 0.039 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.002 0.081 4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.188 0.267 5 Antonelli Mercedes 1:16.206 0.285 6 Sainz Williams 1:16.252 0.331 7 Albon Williams 1:16.258 0.337 8 Hamilton Ferrari 1:16.378 0.457 9 Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1:16.455 0.534 10 Norris McLaren 1:16.597 0.676 11 Bortoleto Stake 1:16.707 0.786 12 Gasly Alpine 1:16.719 0.798 13 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:16.732 0.811 14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.948 1.027 15 Doohan Alpine 1:16.993 1.072 16 Hulkenberg Stake 1:17.146 1.225 17 Alonso Aston Martin 1:17.270 1.349 18 Ocon Haas 1:17.373 1.452