Test Times: Bahrain 26-02

Wednesday's times from Bahrain, the opening day of pre-season testing.

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap Norris McLaren C3 52 1:30.430 133.878 mph Russell Mercedes C3 70 1:30.587 0.157 Verstappen Red Bull C3 74 1:30.674 0.244 Leclerc Ferrari C3 71 1:30.878 0.448 Sainz Williams C3 68 1:30.955 0.525 Gasly Alpine C3 72 1:31.353 0.923 Antonelli Mercedes C3 78 1:31.428 0.998 Lawson Red Bull C3 58 1:31.560 1.130 Albon Williams C3 63 1:31.573 1.143 Tsunoda RB C3 78 1:31.610 1.180 Hadjar RB C3 76 1:31.631 1.201 Bortoleto Stake C3 59 1:31.690 1.260 Hamilton Ferrari C3 70 1:31.834 1.404 Doohan Alpine C3 68 1:31.841 1.411 Alonso Aston Martin C3 46 1:31.874 1.444 Stroll Aston Martin C3 42 1:31.949 1.519 Piastri McLaren C3 66 1:32.084 1.654 Hulkenberg Stake C3 55 1:32.169 1.739 Ocon Haas C3 88 1:33.600 3.170 Bearman Haas C2 72 01:35.5 5.092