Site logo

Test Times: Bahrain 26-02

NEWS STORY
26/02/2025

Wednesday's times from Bahrain, the opening day of pre-season testing.

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Norris McLaren C3 52 1:30.430 133.878 mph
Russell Mercedes C3 70 1:30.587 0.157
Verstappen Red Bull C3 74 1:30.674 0.244
Leclerc Ferrari C3 71 1:30.878 0.448
Sainz Williams C3 68 1:30.955 0.525
Gasly Alpine C3 72 1:31.353 0.923
Antonelli Mercedes C3 78 1:31.428 0.998
Lawson Red Bull C3 58 1:31.560 1.130
Albon Williams C3 63 1:31.573 1.143
Tsunoda RB C3 78 1:31.610 1.180
Hadjar RB C3 76 1:31.631 1.201
Bortoleto Stake C3 59 1:31.690 1.260
Hamilton Ferrari C3 70 1:31.834 1.404
Doohan Alpine C3 68 1:31.841 1.411
Alonso Aston Martin C3 46 1:31.874 1.444
Stroll Aston Martin C3 42 1:31.949 1.519
Piastri McLaren C3 66 1:32.084 1.654
Hulkenberg Stake C3 55 1:32.169 1.739
Ocon Haas C3 88 1:33.600 3.170
Bearman Haas C2 72 01:35.5 5.092

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms