Australian Grand Prix: Result

16/03/2025

Result of the Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Norris McLaren 57 1h 42:06.304
2 Verstappen Red Bull 57 + 0:00.895
3 Russell Mercedes 57 + 0:08.481
4 Albon Williams 57 + 0:12.773
5 Antonelli Mercedes 57 + 0:15.135
6 Stroll Aston Martin 57 + 0:17.413
7 Hulkenberg Stake 57 + 0:18.423
8 Leclerc Ferrari 57 + 0:19.826
9 Piastri McLaren 57 + 0:20.448
10 Hamilton Ferrari 57 + 0:22.473
11 Gasly Alpine 57 + 0:26.502
12 Tsunoda Racing Bulls 57 + 0:29.884
13 Ocon Haas 57 + 0:33.161
14 Bearman Haas 57 + 0:40.351
Lawson Red Bull 46 Accident
Bortoleto Stake 45 Accident
Alonso Aston Martin 32 Accident
Sainz Williams 0 Accident
Doohan Alpine 0 Accident
NS Hadjar Racing Bulls 0 Did Not Start

Fastest Lap: Norris (McLaren) 1:22.167 (Lap 43)

