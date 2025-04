Piastri quickest amidst the red flags and sakura

Ahead of today's second session, the air temperature is 14 degrees C, while the track temperature is 25 degrees. It is bright and sunny, but quite windy, with a headwind through the Esses that open the lap..

In terms of updates, Red Bull has a new Coke/Engine Cover, Rear Corner and Rear Suspension, while Haas has a new Floor Body, RB a new Halo and Williams a new Front Wing Flap and Front Wing Endplate. Finally, Stake has a new Floor Body, Rear Wing and Beam Wing.

The rear suspension on the Red Bull features a revised wishbone shroud which is better aligned to the local flow conditions to be applied with attendant fairing into the brake duct assembly, while the reshaping of the floor on the Haas changes the floor volume in floor proximity, aiming to improve stability when the car is running at low ride-heights in high speed corners.

The updated flap geometry on the Williams produces more local load, which allows the team to efficiently rebalance more load from the rear wing. The interaction of the subsequent flow with the front suspension and brake duct furniture is different, which leads to improved control of the front wheel wake. Working in conjunction with the new flap, the revisions to the endplate modify the flow leaving the front wing assembly and improve its interaction with the downstream aero devices.

All changes to the Stake are aimed at having a better flow field entering the underfloor and improving flow quality all along the floor, while changes to the main plane geometry of the rear wing are to increase overall efficiency and improved cleanliness of the rear wing assembly.

Norris was quickest earlier but the session was not without its problems for the McLaren driver who had a couple of wobbly moments at the chicane and also suffered graining, even though his team insisted he didn't.

Teammate Piastri was strangely off the pace, while Russell was second ahead of Leclerc and Hamilton, with Verstappen fifth just ahead of his new teammate Tsunoda.

Having been replaced by Rio Hirakawa earlier, this afternoon will be Doohan's first taste of the Suzuka track in the Alpine.

The lights go green and Sainz leads the way, followed by Gasly, Lawson, Albon and Bortoleto, Haas and Stake both well off the pace this morning.

As more drivers emerge, hards and mediums are the order of the day. Thus far the Red Bull have only used softs.

"Something is wrong with the car," says Sainz as he pits, "it's bouncing like crazy."

Lawson posts a benchmark 30.756, only to be leapfrogged by Tsunoda who posts a 30.625.

However, to further mix things up, Hadjar stops the clock at 30.308.

Hamilton goes quickest with a 29.950, as Alonso goes second (29.978).

Russell responds with a 29.666.

Oh dear, Doohan is off and in the barrier at Turn 1.

The session is red flagged.

He slowly climbs from the badly damaged Alpine, which has had much of the left-hand side ripped off. As he is helped to the Medical Car, he is clearly shaken.

Replay doesn't give much away, he certainly didn't appear to clip the gravel.

"I'm OK, what happened?" he asks. "We don't know, we're checking," comes the reply.

Possible causes are a DRS issue, the wind or the car bottoming. Whatever, the youngster was merely a passenger.

It was a high-speed, high-impact crash and other than the car, the barrier has been damaged, which suggests a lengthy delay.

Ahead of the restart - which leaves 30 minutes remaining - the entire field - minus Doohan - is queuing in the pitlane.

Norris is first out, followed by Piastri, Antonelli, Russell and Tsunoda. As more drivers emerge a few have opted for softs.

As Norris begins his flying lap cars are still leaving the pitlane, drivers having hung back in order to create a gap.

Soon all bar Verstappen are on track.

Piastri improves to fourth with a 30.197 as the session is red-flagged again.

Alonso is off and stuck in the gravel at Turn 9, the second Degner.

Replay shows he dipped his front-left on the grass. Game over.

"Bit of bouncing, something strange on the entry," he reports.

Before his off the Spaniard had been quickest in S1, while Hamilton had gone quickest in the second sector.

The session resumes with 19 minutes remaining.

The lights go green and in his eagerness to get out ahead of Verstappen Russell takes to the grass and almost loses the Mercedes.

Due to the lost time, the drivers have opted to go for softs as opposed to race sims.

Quickest in the opening two sectors, Leclerc goes quickest (28.617) but is immediately leapfrogged by Russell who crosses the line at 28.567.

Hamilton goes top but Hadjar (28.518) goes even quicker.

Lawson goes third, Verstappen sixth and Gasly seventh.

No sooner has Norris gone top than the session is red-flagged. The trackside grass at Turn 9 is on fire.

It's thought the fire was caused by sparks from the cars bottoming.

For the fourth time the lights go green, this time with 7 minutes remaining.

Leclerc leads the way, followed by Russell, Hamilton, Piastri and Stroll. Now all three compounds are in use.

Again, Russell is in a hurry, and battles Leclerc for a few corners in order to get ahead and enjoy a clear track.

Leclerc fails to improve after running wide in the chicane.

Piastri goes quickest with a 28.114, while Norris remains second on 28.163.

Gasly goes ninth and Albon tenth, only for the Thai driver to be leapfrogged by his Williams teammate.

Interestingly, though they haven't improved, both RBs are ahead of the Red Bulls. That said, with all the stoppages one shouldn't read too much into that.

"It feels like I had no front end at all," reports Verstappen, "understeering everywhere."

Oh dear, another fire... consequently another red flag.

"I've had enough of this session," moans Leclerc.

The session ends. Piastri is quickest, ahead of Norris, Hadjar, Hamilton, Lawson, Russell, Leclerc, Verstappen, Gasly and Sainz.

Albon is eleventh, ahead of Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Ocon, Bearman, Antonelli, Alonso, Tsunoda, Stroll and Doohan.