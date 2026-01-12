Martins appointed test and development driver at Williams

Victor Martins steps into a new role as test and development driver for Williams, alongside racing in the WEC with Alpine.

The Frenchman joined the Williams Academy at the start of 2025 with numerous accolades to his name, including Formula Renault Eurocup Champion in 2020, FIA Formula 3 Champion in 2022 and top rookie in his 2023 FIA Formula 2 season. Throughout his three F2 campaigns, he secured multiple wins, most recently winning the 2025 Qatar Feature Race where he drove to a dominant win from pole.

Taking the next step in his impressive career, Martins will graduate from the academy into the test and development driver role at Williams alongside Oliver Turvey and Harrison Scott. He will play a crucial role in advancing the team's development programmes to support Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz as the sport enters an unprecedented change in technical regulations.

This will include refining Williams' state-of-the-art driver-in-loop (DIL) simulator which came online at the end of 2025; all in pursuit of the team's ongoing plans to invest in the people, technology and infrastructure needed in the pursuit of future World Championship success. He will also be involved in developing a dedicated Academy DIL as part of the team's commitment to support young talent on their path to F1.

"Williams is an iconic team with an incredible history and I'm excited to be part of the project to bring this team back to the front of the grid," said Martins. "I've already had experience working with Alex and Carlos during race weekends, and I'm looking forward to continuing this work with the team in 2026. Thanks to James, Sven and everyone at Williams for the opportunity."

"We're glad to welcome Victor into his new role," added Sven Smeets, Sporting Director, Williams F1 Team. "He is a talented driver who has consistently given invaluable guidance and feedback to the team, improving our on-track performance and supporting Alex and Carlos throughout the 2025 season.

"His recent experience driving the FW47 in Barcelona FP1 and supporting the TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) programme gives him the real-world context to make real impact on the development of the FW48 and future car programmes."