Sainz penalised

Carlos Sainz drops 3 places on the Suzuka grid after impeding Lewis Hamilton.

The Spaniard was on an in lap after having completed a push lap when Hamilton was starting his push lap, and had to move off track to avoid the Williams in Turn 1.

Sainz told the stewards that he did not have any warning from the team, of the approach of the Mercedes on a push lap.

He stated that he was caught completely by surprise and because of the approach speed, and the angle of his car, he could not see Hamilton in his mirrors.

However notwithstanding the above, the team had ample warning that Hamilton was on an out lap whilst Sainz was on his push lap. Also, more than 8 seconds elapsed from when it was obvious Hamilton was not going into the pits, and hence was going to start a push lap, and when Sainz could have taken appropriate action if the driver had been warned by the team.

It was noted that the standard penalty guideline for this offence during qualifying, irrespective of whether it was the fault of the driver or the team, is a 3 grid position penalty, and therefore the stewards found that the standard penalty should be applied.

Consequently, Sainz, who qualified 12th, will now start 15th.