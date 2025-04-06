Site logo

Japanese Grand Prix: Result

06/04/2025

Result of the Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 53 1h 22:06.983
2 Norris McLaren 53 + 0:01.423
3 Piastri McLaren 53 + 0:02.129
4 Leclerc Ferrari 53 + 0:16.097
5 Russell Mercedes 53 + 0:17.362
6 Antonelli Mercedes 53 + 0:18.671
7 Hamilton Ferrari 53 + 0:29.182
8 Hadjar Racing Bulls 53 + 0:37.134
9 Albon Williams 53 + 0:40.367
10 Bearman Haas 53 + 0:54.529
11 Alonso Aston Martin 53 + 0:57.333
12 Tsunoda Red Bull 53 + 0:58.401
13 Gasly Alpine 53 + 1:02.122
14 Sainz Williams 53 + 1:14.129
15 Doohan Alpine 53 + 1:21.314
16 Hulkenberg Stake 53 + 1:21.957
17 Lawson Racing Bulls 53 + 1:22.734
18 Ocon Haas 53 + 1:23.438
19 Bortoleto Stake 53 + 1:23.897
20 Stroll Aston Martin 52 + 1 Lap

Fastest Lap: Antonelli (Mercedes) 1:30.965 (Lap 50)

