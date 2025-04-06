Sainz fined for missing anthem

'Tokyo Trots' cost Carlos Sainz dear as Williams driver misses national anthem.

The Spaniard arrived at the pre-race National Anthem Position after the Anthem had commenced even though during the drivers' briefing on Friday all drivers were reminded of the requirement to be in position by the time prescribed in the regulations and the need to show respect for the Anthem.

Having been summoned after the race by the Stewards, Sainz was accompanied by a team representative and Dr Messina of Med-Ex, along with video evidence.

The Penalty Guidelines prescribed in Appendix B of the FIA International Sporting Code, list a penalty for this offence, of €60,000. However in mitigation, Sainz stated that just prior to the Anthem, he experienced discomfort due to a stomach issue which delayed his appearance on the grid.

This was verified by Dr Messina who confirmed the issue and stated he had provided appropriate medication for the Spaniard.

Notwithstanding, displaying respect for the National Anthem is a high priority and all parties need to consider every eventuality in planning to be in position by the required time. Hence a penalty similar to that imposed for a similar breach in Canada in 2024 was imposed.

Sainz was fined €20,000 of which €10,000 is suspended for a period of 12 months subject to there being no further breach of Article 19.4.b) during that period.

Aside from the fact that we dread to think what the video evidence might have consisted of, the fine rounded off another disappointing weekend for the former Ferrari driver who was demoted three grid spots for impeding Lewis Hamilton during qualifying.

