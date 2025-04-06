Verstappen wins in Japan

Toto Wolff recently said that it is an "open secret" that he intends to retain George Russell who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Well, that's as may be, but even more of an open secret is the fact that, as witnessed last season, and again yesterday afternoon, if you are struggling Max Verstappen can be relied upon to make the difference.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso was among the first to pay tribute to the Dutchman, while the McLaren pair did their very best to put a brave face on things.

OK, the Dutchman is going to struggle to hold off the Woking wonders this afternoon - though he'll do his best - but any team manager not working behind the scenes like crazy to put together the necessary funding together must have a screw loose and no doubt Lawrence Stroll is looking down the back of his sofa as we speak.

Whatever the rights or wrongs of the Liam Lawson saga, Yuki Tsunoda will have gone to bed last night thinking; "how can I compete with that?'

Converting that lap into a win isn't going to be easy, indeed it is damn near impossible, but if he can hold off the McLarens into the Esses and the remainder of the opening lap Verstappen has the opportunity to control the race.

Of course other than being in a class of his own, the Dutchman has a reputation for sticking his elbows out a little too far in his determination to fend off would-be attackers, and Suzuka has a long history of 'incidents'. Indeed, much of that history involves a pair of feisty McLaren teammates... and never forget the line about those who do not learn from history...

It wasn't only the McLaren pair who were left open-mouthed, George Russell was also expecting more, as were the Ferrari pair.

Indeed, the only drivers who could come away from yesterday's session not feeling that little bit overawed are Hadjar and Bearman, both of whom were very, very impressive.

It has rained overnight and this morning and though it is rapidly drying we are expecting further rain this afternoon, which, of course, will suit Max down to the ground also.

Due to the doubt over the conditions, pretty much everything we've learned thus far this weekend goes out of the window, other than the Dutchman's brilliance.

Of course, wet weather, better still changing conditions, not only is the great leveller, but brings out the best in certain drivers, which means we could see some unexpected results this afternoon.

Though we in no way wish to appear to be jumping on a bandwagon - far from it - Jack Doohan needs to put in a good performance, while we can expect Lawson to be keen to build on his qualifying performance. Much is said of the manner in which FOM is seeking to turn F! into a reality show, but surely only Turk Thrust could have thought of putting Lawson and Tsunoda side by side on the grid today.

Carlos Sainz got a grid penalty for impeding Lewis Hamilton, and in all honesty the Spaniard is another who needs to raise his game.

Despite the rain, in view of the four stoppages due to trackside fires officials have been spraying the grass that lines the circuit... just in case.

According to Pirelli, the data from the weekend has tipped the scales marginally towards a one-stop strategy, with the fastest option being one set of mediums and one of hards. Simulation suggests the two-stop is not that far off, with all combinations possible, whether using two or all three compounds.

The rain could play an important role, even if it does not fall during the race. In fact, depending on its strength, track conditions could revert to those seen on Friday morning, before the cars had starting running. That could make graining more likely and therefore the choice could swing back towards a two-stop.

Of course, if it rains during the race, as anticipated, all bets are off.

As the pitlane opens and engines roar into life, the air temperature is 15 degrees C, while the track temperature is 23 degrees.

As drivers head out, slicks are the order of the day. As it stands, it is thought that if it does rain it will be in the latter stages of the race. The few damp patches resulting from the earlier downpours, and mostly in the opening sector, are rapidly drying.

Following yesterday's issues, Hadjar reports that while his seatbelt is fine, his seat is loose.

Last to take their place on the grid is Sainz.

Christian Horner thinks it's going to be a dry race. Race Control predicts a 20% chance of rain.

All starting on mediums bar Hamilton, Bortoleto and Ocon who are on hards and Doohan and Stroll who are on softs. Fresh rubber for all bar Alonso and Ocon.

They head off on the formation lap, Norris has a little wobble but eventually they all get away.

The grid forms. Verstappen's car is pointed inwards towards Norris, while the nose of the McLaren is aimed at the Red Bull.

They're away! A clean start for all, Verstappen gets away well as does Norris. On the run to Turn 1 the Briton tucks in behind the Red Bull while Piastri falls in line astern.

Through The Esses cleanly while Alonso and Gasly are side by side, while hounding Bearman. Further back, wheelspin off the grid has seen Bortoleto lose positions.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Antonelli, Hadjar, Hamilton, Albon and Bearman. Tsunoda is up to 13th, Lawson 14th, Stroll 15th and Doohan 18th.

"My upshifts are really bad," reports Verstappen who leads by 1.059s. He adds that they are worse in the opening sector.

After 3 laps we essentially have a DRS train that covers much of the field.

At the start of Lap 6, Hamilton passes Hadjar for 7th, the seven-time world champion now 2.1s down on Antonelli.

"Shifts are a bit better," reports Verstappen as he builds a 2s lead.

As the field settle down, this is all going to be about the weather and strategy.

Hamilton appears to have made the right choice in starting on the hards, he is matching his teammate for pace.

Sainz is closing on Lawson who has dropped 2s behind Tsunoda.

Norris is warned of possible rain on Lap 20 lasting for just one lap. Haven't we heard that one lap thing before?

Stroll pits at the end of Lap 9, switching from softs to hards.

"These shifts are so bad, what have we done to them?" asks Albon who clearly isn't happy. The Thai driver is currently ninth and under pressure from Bearman.

Piastri, 1.6s down on his teammate, is concerned about his rears. Nonetheless, he posts a new fastest lap (33.479).

"No sign of graining on any compound," Norris is told. "This is a rear thermal limited race."

Lap 13 sees another fastest lap from Piastri (33.253) as he remains 2.693s down on his teammate. Verstappen leads by 2.050s.

Doohan is the second driver to stop, the Australian switching to hards at the end of Lap 15. He rejoins in 19th ahead of Stroll.

"Our main time loss to Verstappen is the hairpin," Norris is advised.

"Box to overtake," Verstappen, Norris is told shortly after. However, he is subsequently told to stay out, McLaren having attempted to dummy its rival.