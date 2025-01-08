Brown targets "Luke Skywalker" image for McLaren

While fully respecting the legacy of Ron Dennis, Zak Brown aims to give McLaren an image far removed from its previous Darth Vader look.

Admittedly, under Dennis enjoyed enormous success, claiming numerous titles with some of the sport's top drivers. However, the cold, almost ruthless image of the team left a little to be desired.

A former mechanic to Jack Brabham, Dennis had worked his way up through the sport and while there was no denying that there was probably engine oil running through his veins, his reputation for ruling with an almost OCD-like attention to detail was legendary... forget the cars and on track action, just look at the team's Woking HQ where the air pressure in the staff restaurant was maintained at a different level to the area outside in order that the "smell of onions would not permeate the surroundings".

Dennis, along with Bernie Ecclestone, was fastidious about order and 'the look', dirty overalls were a no-no, an oil stain on the floor almost a sackable offence.

Consequently, while the team had an reputation for success it was also seen as sterile and aloof.

While Brown wants to bring those winning ways back to Woking he is determined to do it with a team that has a smile on its face, and aims to build on the fun, entertainment aspects of the sport, especially as it seeks to win over a whole new fan-base.

"If I compare it to Star Wars, McLaren has long played the role of Darth Vader," Brown tells Auto Motor und Sport. "Dark, cold, terrifying.

"We're trying to look a bit like (Luke) Skywalker right now," he continues. "Lots of positive energy, colourful, young. That's the fan in me talking.

"Ron Dennis is one of the three greatest legends of motorsport alongside Enzo Ferrari and Bernie Ecclestone," the American acknowledges. "They created what Formula 1 is today.

"I would like to be on that list," he admits, "but I would never dare to put myself on it today. I won six races with McLaren... Ron had that in titles alone.

"But I already feel like the captain of an incredible team that wants to live up to the success that McLaren has had in the sport over many years."

Widely acclaimed as a leading business manager, Dennis' feel for the coprporate world was reflected in the look of the cars, be it the iconic Marlboro livery or the grey of the Mercedes era.

One of Brown's first moves - though no doubt owing more to the lack of the sort of sponsors Dennis had brought on board - was a return to something more akin to the team's original look under its founder, Bruce McLaren.

"The colour papaya has become a brand," says Brown. "It's more than just paint; it's a philosophy.

"Our offerings for the fans, building the brand, the sponsors , I think we've made a lot of progress there," he adds.

Of course, Dennis, like Frank Williams and other team owners had skin in the game, for they had invested their money in their teams, while the likes of Brown are mostly employees.

"Today's team bosses can no longer be compared with those of the past," admits the American. "If you want to do it right, you have to have a team principal and a managing director. Andrea only looks after the team, I look after the rest.

"I have the feeling that I work for the team and not the other way round," he adds. "My job is to support Andrea, with the financial resources, with the political issues. If Andrea was distracted by media work, marketing, contacts with shareholders or sponsors, he wouldn't be able to do the job he does.

"With him, I knew what I was getting myself into," he continues. "Our personalities fit well together and we complement each other in our work. The same applies to the other directors. If you want to be successful, you have to have a culture in which people trust each other."

"On the track, Andrea is working on us becoming a team that wins regularly again. I'm more concerned with things outside the race track. Our offerings for the fans, building the brand, the sponsors. I think we've made a lot of progress there. You can never stand still because times change so quickly."

Hand up all those who miss The Ronster.