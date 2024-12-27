Brown plays down talk of both titles in 2025

Talk of McLaren being favourites for the 2025 drivers' and constructors' titles "would be arrogant" says Zak Brown.

While Red Bull did a pretty good job of imploding this season, McLaren quietly got on with the job of building on its 2023 turnaround, and once the serious updates began appearing in Miami, the Woking outfit rapidly became a major force going on to with the constructors' title for the first time since 1998.

It was too late for Lando Norris to overhaul Max Verstappen, who almost single-handed kept Red Bull in the game, but already there is talk of McLaren claiming both titles in 2025.

"I think favourites would be arrogant," said the McLaren boss, according to RACER.

"I see no reason why we can't be one of the favourites," he added. "You've got four teams that are winning races on a regular basis, so I don't see how you can put anybody as a favourite going into next year.

To Pete Prodromou's credit, he came into this year thinking we could win the world championship," said the American of the team's aero guru. "I wasn't there... I'm there now, that next year, we're going to try and win the Constructors' and Drivers' world championship.

"That's the mind-set of everyone else," he continued, "but I know there's at least three other teams, and maybe a surprise, but at least three other teams that will have that same mind-set, and I think they have as good a chance as anyone."

Unlike Red Bull, McLaren had two drivers regularly challenging for podiums and grabbing as many points as possible.

"Every race weekend, you watch Formula 1's best driver pairing, Lando and Oscar, get behind the wheel of the MCL38 and put in a shift for this team," said the American. "More often than not this year, that's been at the front of the field, with six wins, 21 podiums, and eight pole positions, including a run of 14 consecutive podiums, the second-longest streak in our history.

"Our drivers have done us proud," he continued. "Lando pushed Max hard in the drivers' championship and is the first driver to finish second for us since Jenson in 2011. And in only his second season, Oscar has become the first McLaren driver to finish as high as fourth for us since Lewis in 2012.

"On and off track, both made huge strides this year, showing they've got what it takes to challenge for the championship."

Of course, the pair's hunger for success could well work against the team, for Piastri is a potential champion in his own right and is clearly unwilling to play a subservient Rubens Barrichello, Valtteri Bottas-type role to Norris as appeared to be the case for much of 2024.