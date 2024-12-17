Perez announcement imminent?

There is increasing speculation that an announcement will be made concerning Sergio Perez' future before Christmas.

At the final races of the season, as the Mexican's form failed to improve - indeed, far from it - Christian Horner appeared to be urging Perez to make his own decision, possibly in a move to prevent sponsor fall-out should the team sack him.

The most likely scenario now appears to be that the Mexican will either retire, yet remain with Red Bull, possibly in some sort of ambassadorial role, or sever ties completely with the Austrian outfit as he looks to the future.

Though there are no remaining seats - outside the Red Bull family - for next season, Perez could be considering 2026, especially as Cadillac is aiming to enter the fray.

The Mexican would bring valuable sponsors to the new outfit which might also feel it could benefit from his experience.

Liam Lawson is almost certain to join Max Verstappen at the 'big team', while Isack Hadjar would partner Yuki Tsunoda at RB.