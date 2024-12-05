Wolff has his say

As the Verstappen/Russell bickering continues, Toto Wolff joins in, branding Christian Horner a "yapping little terrier".

Sadly, this is what the sport is becoming, not giants like Ron Dennis and Frank Williams taking on the likes of Bernie and Max, while dismissing the Eddie Jordans and Paul Stoddarts of the F1 world as if they were flies, but drivers and team bosses indulging in a soap opera of 'he said, she said'.

As George Russell accuses Max Verstappen of threatening to put him "in the f***** wall" in Qatar, the four time world champion claims that at the stewards enquiry that began the feud, the Mercedes driver actively pushed for his rival to be penalised.

Speaking after Sunday's race in which Verstappen claimed an emphatic victory, Red Bull boss, Christian Horner was asked about his driver's one-place grid penalty.

"Yesterday's penalty was more based on hysterics from George, who has been quite hysterical this weekend," said the Briton.

Now as Russell ups the ante, Toto Wolff has weighed in.

"It's just weak," said Wolff, who, in an unusual move, had joined his driver for the press conference. "At the end, why does he feel entitled to comment about my driver?" he said of Horner's comment. "How does that come?

"Thinking about it, I've spent ninety seconds to think about it," he added. "Yapping little terrier," he said of Horner. "Always something to say.

"I think as a team principal, it's important to be a sparring partner for your drivers," said the Austrian. "And that means explaining that things can be more nuanced.

"Statements that are absolutistic, taking everything is either right, 100% right or 100% wrong, is something I just think you need to explain, think of more nuance, depending from your perception and your perspective.

"You need to allow for something to be 51-49, you need to allow for it to be 70-30. There is always another side.

"Maybe when you look at it that way, and you explain it to the drivers and to your team, you come to the conclusion that there is truth on both sides. If you don't do that, you're falling short of your role."

Asked why he had joined Russell at the press conference, he said: "I tell you clearly. There is a thing between drivers, and this is George and Max, and I don't want to get involved in that, but if the other team principal calls George hysterical, this is where he crosses a line for me.

"Now, his forte for sure is not intellectual psychoanalysis, but that's quite a word. How dare you comment on the state of mind of my driver."

All we need now is for Jos to arrive and dish out some 'Verstappen slappens'.

There's a history.

Sadly, that ****** Lazenby at Sky F1 is going to love every single second of this.