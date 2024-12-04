2026 Dutch GP to be the last

Despite a one-year extension to its contract, the Dutch Grand Prix will drop from the schedule after the 2026 event.

This morning Formula 1 and the Dutch Grand Prix promoter announced the one-year contract extension which will see Zandvoort remain on the calendar through 2026. However, after much consideration and discussion, the decision was taken by the promoter not to remain on the calendar after that time.

It was the 'Max factor' that saw F1 return to the sand dune lines track beside the North Sea in 2021 after an absence of almost forty years, and since its return has become a fan favourite, particularly with the 'Orange Army'.

In 2025, the event will take place from August 29 to 31. The date for the final event in 2026, which will include a Sprint for the first time, will be announced next year.

"I am incredibly grateful for the work that the team at the Dutch Grand Prix have done in recent years," said Stefano Domenicali. "They raised the bar for European Grands Prix in terms of event spectacle and entertainment, supported the development of young talent by hosting F2, F3 and our F1 ACADEMY series, and have also pioneered sustainable solutions that have inspired our events around the world as we drive towards being Net Zero by 2030.

"All parties positively collaborated to find a solution to extend the race, with many options, including alternation or annual events on the table, and we respect the decision from the promoter to finish its amazing run in 2026. I want to thank all the team at the Dutch Grand Prix and the Municipality of Zandvoort who have been fantastic partners to Formula 1."

"The Dutch Grand Prix is the result of a unique collaboration between SportVibes, TIG Sports, and Circuit Zandvoort, who shared the ambition of bringing the race back to the Netherlands," added Robert van Overdijk, Director of the Dutch Grand Prix. "What we have achieved so far is undoubtedly a huge success. The appreciation from our visitors, drivers, and teams has been unprecedented, and we are incredibly proud of that.

"While today's announcement signals the end of a monumental era, we are confident there is plenty more for fans to look forward to at the Dutch Grand Prix in 2025 and 2026, including the Sprint in 2026.

"We are a privately owned and operated business, and we must balance the opportunities presented by continuing to host the event, against other risks and responsibilities. We have decided to go out on a high with two more incredible Dutch Grands Prix in 2025 and 2026.

"We wanted to take this step, while our event is adored and supported by passionate fans, residents, and the Formula 1 community. I want to thank Stefano Domenicali and all the team at Formula 1 for the hard work that has seen multiple contract extensions realised and the Dutch Grand Prix be such a success."

Of course this removes the need for Zandvoort to rotate with the likes of Monza, Spa or Silverstone while offering up the opportunity of a second race in Qatar or Saudi Arabia or a fourth in the US.