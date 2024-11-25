GM set to enter F1 in 2026

Formula 1 has reached an agreement in principle with General Motors to support bringing GM/Cadillac as the 11th team to the grid in 2026.

Formula 1 has maintained a dialogue with General Motors, and its partners at TWG Global, regarding the viability of an entry following the commercial assessment and decision made in January 2024.

Over the course of this year, they have achieved operational milestones and made clear their commitment to brand the eleventh team GM/Cadillac, and that GM will enter as an engine supplier at a later time. Formula 1 is therefore pleased to move forward with this application process and will provide further updates in due course.

Cadillac would be the first new team to join F1 since 2016 and according to the company, innovations created for F1 will contribute to its push to drive the future of transportation, leveraging advanced electrification, powertrain, software, and internal combustion engine technology for consumers around the globe. Launching an F1 team will also highlight the Cadillac brand to a diverse international audience, showcasing GM's technology and design capabilities.

Since GM's bid to join F1 was announced in January 2023, Cadillac Formula 1 has assembled an experienced team to work on aerodynamics, chassis and component development, software, and vehicle dynamics simulation. The team has operations in Fishers, Indiana; Charlotte, North Carolina; Warren, Michigan and Silverstone.

GM has decades of racing success and a history of developing high-performance powertrains with over 3,000 wins and more than 100 driver and manufacturer motorsports championships.

In addition to the Cadillac F1 partnership with GM, TWG Global owns and operates Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing, and Spire Motorsports.

"With Formula 1's continued growth plans in the US, we have always believed that welcoming an impressive US brand like GM/Cadillac to the grid and GM as a future power unit supplier could bring additional value and interest to the sport," said Greg Maffei.

"We credit the leadership of General Motors and their partners with significant progress in their readiness to enter Formula 1. We are excited to move forward with the application process for the GM/Cadillac team to enter the Championship in 2026."

"General Motors and Cadillac's commitment to this project is an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport," added Stefano Domenicali. "We look forward to seeing the progress and growth of this application, certain of the full collaboration and support of all the parties involved."

"General Motors is a huge global brand and powerhouse in the OEM world and is working with impressive partners," said Mohammed ben Sulayem. "I am fully supportive of the efforts made by the FIA, Formula 1, GM and the team to maintain dialogue and work towards this outcome of an agreement in principle to progress this application to bring a GM/Cadillac branded team on the grid for the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship. All parties, including the FIA, will continue to work together to ensure the process progresses smoothly."

"As the pinnacle of motorsports, F1 demands boundary-pushing innovation and excellence," added Mark Reuss, President of General Motors. "It's an honour for General Motors and Cadillac to join the world's premier racing series, and we're committed to competing with passion and integrity to elevate the sport for race fans around the world. This is a global stage for us to demonstrate GM's engineering expertise and technology leadership at an entirely new level."

"We're excited to partner with General Motors in bringing a dynamic presence to Formula 1," said Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Global's motorsport business. "Together, we're assembling a world-class team that will embody American innovation and deliver unforgettable moments to race fans around the world. We appreciate the FIA and FOM's support of our application and their recognition of the value we can bring to the championship."

Mario Andretti, the last American F1 Champion, will serve as a director on the team's board.

"My first love was Formula 1 and now - 70 years later - the F1 paddock is still my happy place," said the racing legend. "I'm absolutely thrilled with Cadillac, Formula 1, Mark Walter, and Dan Towriss," said Andretti. "To still be involved at this stage of my life — I have to pinch myself to make sure I'm not dreaming."