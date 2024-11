Alpine agrees multi-year engine deal with Mercedes

Alpine, Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains and Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix have entered into power unit and gearbox agreements from the start of the 2026 season.

The multi-year agreement will see Mercedes supply Alpine with power units for the duration of the new regulation era, from 2026 until at least 2030, and follows the news that Renault is withdrawing from the sport as a manufacturer.

Alongside the power unit, Alpine will also be supplied with Mercedes gearboxes from 2026.

In the meantime, the French team says it remains focused on performing in the strongest way possible in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, having recently improved to sixth in the team standings following its double podium finish in Brazil.