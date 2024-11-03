Mercedes fined

Mercedes has been fined after the tyre pressures were adjusted with the wheels already fitted to both cars on today's grid.

After the race start was aborted the 10 minute notice was immediately given for the new start. Given the layout of the circuit and the access point to the grid from the pitlane the time period for the team to get to the grid was extended. However, the gate to access the grid was not immediately opened.

The FIA accepted that given this short notice it was extremely difficult if not impossible for the teams to follow the procedure prescribed in technical directive TD003 and the FIA Technical Delegate stipulated that the tyre pressures while having been adjusted by the team was within the allowed parameters.

Given the unusual circumstances surrounding the compressed time table, aborted start, the grid access logistics and given the stipulation from the technical delegate that the tyre pressures were within the correct parameters, the stewards determined that a fine for a breach of procedure was appropriate in this case.

Normally a breach of this nature, within a competitive session would carry a sporting penalty but it was not appropriate in this case. However, the stewards insist that this decision should not be considered as a precedent for any similar breach in the future as the circumstances are considered unique.

For both breaches, that on George Russell's car and on Lewis Hamilton's, the team was fined €5,000.