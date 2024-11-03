Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Lenovo Grande Premio de Sao Paulo.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:23.405 115.571 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 1:23.578 0.173 3 Tsunoda RB 1:24.111 0.706 4 Ocon Alpine 1:24.475 1.070 5 Lawson RB 1:24.484 1.079 6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:24.525 1.120 7 Albon Williams 1:24.657 1.252 8 Piastri McLaren 1:24.686 1.281 9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:28.998 5.593 10 Stroll Aston Martin No Time 11 Bottas Stake 1:26.472 12 Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.771 13 Perez Red Bull 1:28.158 14 Sainz Ferrari 1:29.406 15 Gasly Alpine 1:29.614 16 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.150 17 Bearman Haas 1:31.229 18 Colapinto Williams 1:31.270 19 Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.623 20 Zhou Stake 1:32.263