Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
03/11/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the Lenovo Grande Premio de Sao Paulo.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:23.405 115.571 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:23.578 0.173
3 Tsunoda RB 1:24.111 0.706
4 Ocon Alpine 1:24.475 1.070
5 Lawson RB 1:24.484 1.079
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:24.525 1.120
7 Albon Williams 1:24.657 1.252
8 Piastri McLaren 1:24.686 1.281
9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:28.998 5.593
10 Stroll Aston Martin No Time
11 Bottas Stake 1:26.472
12 Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.771
13 Perez Red Bull 1:28.158
14 Sainz Ferrari 1:29.406
15 Gasly Alpine 1:29.614
16 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.150
17 Bearman Haas 1:31.229
18 Colapinto Williams 1:31.270
19 Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.623
20 Zhou Stake 1:32.263

LATEST IMAGES

